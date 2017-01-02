版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 2日 星期一 22:30 BJT

Editor's Choice

People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr Cimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 23
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 23
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 23
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascusmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 23
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outside the main base of an African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outside the main base of an African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 23
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 23
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 23
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
8 / 23
An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jose Antonio Sempere

An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attemptmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jose Antonio Sempere
Close
9 / 23
Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 23
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 23
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year pmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Close
12 / 23
A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
13 / 23
A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
14 / 23
Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 23
A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denismore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 23
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
17 / 23
Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
18 / 23
Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Nemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 23
A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara

A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parammore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara
Close
20 / 23
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
21 / 23
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisarmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
22 / 23
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year 2016

Pictures of the year 2016

下一个

Pictures of the year 2016

Pictures of the year 2016

Our top photos from the past year.

2016年 12月 31日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 31日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 29日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐