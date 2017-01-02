Editor's Choice
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr Cimore
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts more
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libmore
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascusmore
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outsmore
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REmore
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, more
An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attemptmore
Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besimore
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brmore
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year pmore
A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in more
A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denismore
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Nemore
A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parammore
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at tmore
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisarmore
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTEmore
