An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

