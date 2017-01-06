版本:
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival from Guantanamo at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival from Guantanamo at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Obama speaks during a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Obama speaks during a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built Pyongyang bag factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built Pyongyang bag factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with a 74 million yen (633,000 USD) at the fish market's first tuna auction this year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with a 74 million yen (633,000 USD) at the fish market's first tuna auction this year. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, after their release, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, after their release, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2nd R) and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) (R) laugh after House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) accidentally referred to U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence (2nd L) as "Donald Trump" as they speak to reporters after meeting with the Republican House caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2nd R) and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) (R) laugh after House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) accidentally referred to U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence (2nd L) as "Donald Trump" as they speak to reporters after meeting with the Republican House caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly match in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly match in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer camp to go home, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer camp to go home, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Austria's Manuel Fettner competes in the 65th four-hills jumping tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Austria's Manuel Fettner competes in the 65th four-hills jumping tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Australian Army soldiers assist Indonesian Army personnel during the Junior Officer Combat Instructor Training course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia. Australian Defence Force

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Australian Army soldiers assist Indonesian Army personnel during the Junior Officer Combat Instructor Training course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia. Australian Defence Force
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
