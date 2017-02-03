Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zmore
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City.more
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mmore
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demmore
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli more
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival atmore
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictumore
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day more
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. Presidentmore
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phmore
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest amore
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers fromore
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China'smore
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore
Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination more
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2more
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romore
Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidentiamore
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles more
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmentmore
President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierremore
Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct imore
Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidenmore
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces tomore
People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyanmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the commore
A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburmore
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Banmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated phomore
People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beimore
