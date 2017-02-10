Editor's Choice Pictures
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass on the day of Saint Haralamore
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fmore
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUmore
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the more
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukramore
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest more
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state govemore
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, more
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the dismissal of academics from universities followmore
An internally displaced girl plays, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed inmore
Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqis attend their class to learn basic and advanced coding skills at the Re:Comore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin works on the "Centaurus" sculpture, made of used car components, inside an more
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opens a door before his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcemenmore
A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presents a creation at the "Le Salon du Chocolat - Chocoladesmore
People and Buddhist monks protest while Malaysian NGO's aid ship carrying food and emergency supplies for Rohimore
A bullet hole is seen on the window of a bus as an Israeli policeman investigates the scene of an attack in Pemore
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk during the annual Nawam Perahera (street pageant) in Colombo, Sri Lankmore
A combination picture shows people holding up blackboards showing the most important election issues for them,more
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egymore
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan provmore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.