版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 09:10 BJT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosumore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 33
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
2 / 33
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 33
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
4 / 33
A protester wearing a European Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A protester wearing a European Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britaimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
A protester wearing a European Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 33
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airportmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 33
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to incubate chicken eggs, which takes from 21 to 26 days, at the Palais de Tokyo Museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to inmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to incubate chicken eggs, which takes from 21 to 26 days, at the Palais de Tokyo Museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 33
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked evenmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 33
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to encourage innovation and free-thinking, in Toronto, Canada. Courtesy of Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University (CFHU)/Handout via REUTERS

Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness Wormore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to encourage innovation and free-thinking, in Toronto, Canada. Courtesy of Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University (CFHU)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 33
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
10 / 33
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach, located south of the northern Australian city of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank aftmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach, located south of the northern Australian city of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 33
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU in London, England. After holding a referendum in June 2016 the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the signing of Article 50 now officially triggers that process. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council Presidemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU in London, England. After holding a referendum in June 2016 the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the signing of Article 50 now officially triggers that process. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Close
12 / 33
Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled positions held by the SDF at the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled pmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled positions held by the SDF at the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 33
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for nemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 33
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 33
A statue of Winston Churchill is seen in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A statue of Winston Churchill is seen in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A statue of Winston Churchill is seen in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 33
Students wearing traditional opera masks attend an exercise session in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students wearing traditional opera masks attend an exercise session in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Students wearing traditional opera masks attend an exercise session in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 33
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Damore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 33
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 33
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 33
An anti-Trump sign is seen before the start of town hall meeting being held by Thomas Homan, acting director of enforcement for ICE, begins in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An anti-Trump sign is seen before the start of town hall meeting being held by Thomas Homan, acting director omore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
An anti-Trump sign is seen before the start of town hall meeting being held by Thomas Homan, acting director of enforcement for ICE, begins in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 33
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germanmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
22 / 33
An injured supporter of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) is assisted following clashes with riot police outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba

An injured supporter of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) is more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
An injured supporter of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) is assisted following clashes with riot police outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Robert Carrubba
Close
23 / 33
Demonstrators march outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. as part of a protest against America�s refugee ban in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. as part of a protest against America�s refugee bmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Demonstrators march outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. as part of a protest against America�s refugee ban in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 33
Shannon Winckler from Wheaton, Illinois, sits before her shoes are judged during the Odor-Eater's Rotten Sneaker Contest at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shannon Winckler from Wheaton, Illinois, sits before her shoes are judged during the Odor-Eater's Rotten Sneakmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Shannon Winckler from Wheaton, Illinois, sits before her shoes are judged during the Odor-Eater's Rotten Sneaker Contest at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 33
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
26 / 33
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
27 / 33
Workers disassemble a concrete wall outside the central branch of Sberbank in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Workers disassemble a concrete wall outside the central branch of Sberbank in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Workers disassemble a concrete wall outside the central branch of Sberbank in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
28 / 33
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campanmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 33
Loved ones and mourners lift up a closed coffin of Arjay Suldao, 16, who according to the local media was a victim of unknown assailants related to the drug war, to place it inside an apartment-type tomb, during his funeral at a cemetery in Navotas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Loved ones and mourners lift up a closed coffin of Arjay Suldao, 16, who according to the local media was a vimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Loved ones and mourners lift up a closed coffin of Arjay Suldao, 16, who according to the local media was a victim of unknown assailants related to the drug war, to place it inside an apartment-type tomb, during his funeral at a cemetery in Navotas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
30 / 33
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gun battle between Indian soldiersmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
31 / 33
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undatedmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 33
Models present creations by Chinese designer Gong Hangyu during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations by Chinese designer Gong Hangyu during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijinmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Models present creations by Chinese designer Gong Hangyu during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
33 / 33
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 28日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 28日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 3月 25日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 3月 25日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐