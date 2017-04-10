Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's Prmore
A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Comore
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government more
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfirmore
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justicmore
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur,more
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west omore
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. Rmore
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after more
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dmore
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Anmore
Competitors run down the Champs Elysees below the Arc de Triomphe at the start of the 41st Paris Marathon in Pmore
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronautmore
Burned debris is seen in a warehouse in the building where the offices of Venezuelan opposition leader and Govmore
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlosmore
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which bemore
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march during the ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the bmore
Supporters of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally more
A man sits sunbathing during warm weather at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannonmore
People walking between a two-metre-high Easter eggs painted in the traditional naive art style exhibition in Kmore
Penitents of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medinmore
Rescue workers prepare to lift a passenger bus from a pit after a road caved in, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Stmore
Peterbald kittens sit inside their cage during a regional cat exhibition in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamilmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport aftmore
Supporters gather at the Old Harbour as Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidatmore
French police officers and bomb-disposal experts are seen during investigations in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle near more
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang mushroom factory in this undated photo rmore
A dog looks at an ice cream at a shop where ice cream is designed especially for canines in Mexico City, Mexicmore
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.