Editor's Choice Pictures

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo releasemore
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi fmore
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fallmore
The relative of a juvenile offender reacts as policemen blocks a road during a riot at Las Gaviotas juvenile dmore
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Germany's Dustin Brown is seen in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at Wimbledmore
Clouds can be seen above the western coastline of New Zealand's North Island, located west of Auckland. REUTERmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him wmore
Children are sworn in as U.S. citizens during a ceremony on the deck of the USS Iowa Museum in Los Angeles, Camore
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air force One at Morristown municipal airport, New Jersey, en route more
Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Lucas Mclean displays a tattoo reading "We The People", from the Preamblmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during an event in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palacmore
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault againsmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk with a gmore
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe,more
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, more
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on the Mount Etna, Italy. REmore
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in the northeastern statemore
A submarine is pictured at the Ile Longue Defence unit, submarine navy base, in Crozon near Brest, western Framore
Singer Celine Dion poses before the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Chmore
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddimore
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 of the Tour de France from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, Franmore
