An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistanmore

An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu, January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians have fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km (124 mile) stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close