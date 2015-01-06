版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 6日 星期二 22:40 BJT

Editor's choice

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
1 / 39
Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescue crew members after they were offloaded from a U.S. Navy helicopter at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescuemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescue crew members after they were offloaded from a U.S. Navy helicopter at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
2 / 39
The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 5, 2015. The vessel was deliberately run aground after it began to list, according to its owners Hoegh Autoliners. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Somore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 5, 2015. The vessel was deliberately run aground after it began to list, according to its owners Hoegh Autoliners. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 39
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehold while being arrested for peddling loose cigarettes, and National Action Network Staten Island President Cynthia Davis (L) after a hearing outside the State Supreme Court in the Staten Island borough of New York, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehold while being arrested for peddling loose cigarettes, and National Action Network Staten Island President Cynthia Davis (L) after a hearing outside the State Supreme Court in the Staten Island borough of New York, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 39
Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in Nemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 39
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, January 5, 2015. The former dictator is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of a 36-year civil war. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, January 5, 2015. The former dictator is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of a 36-year civil war. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
6 / 39
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 39
Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami, January 5, 2015. Florida's first same-sex weddings began in Miami, shortly before gay and lesbian couples were to begin tying the knot elsewhere in the 36th U.S. state to legalize such marriages. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Emore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami, January 5, 2015. Florida's first same-sex weddings began in Miami, shortly before gay and lesbian couples were to begin tying the knot elsewhere in the 36th U.S. state to legalize such marriages. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Close
8 / 39
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the al-Manasher and al-Majbal areas, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the al-Manasher and al-Majbal areas, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Close
9 / 39
An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz was found dead inside a dumpster in Imperial Beach, California, January 5, 2015. Police are working to identify the person who they say shot Delacruz's family members on Saturday, critically injuring two, and abducted the infant immediately after. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz wasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz was found dead inside a dumpster in Imperial Beach, California, January 5, 2015. Police are working to identify the person who they say shot Delacruz's family members on Saturday, critically injuring two, and abducted the infant immediately after. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 39
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircraftmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 39
A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident last Wednesday during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident last Wednesday during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 39
Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 39
Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime's comedies Shameless, House of Lies and Episodes in West Hollywood, California, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime'more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime's comedies Shameless, House of Lies and Episodes in West Hollywood, California, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 39
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 39
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Pazmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
16 / 39
A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo, January 4, 2015. The famous Tsukiji wholesale fish and seafood market, is scheduled to leave its fabled 80-year-old halls to move into bigger, more modern facilities next year ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo, January 4, 2015. The famous Tsukiji wholesale fish and seafood market, is scheduled to leave its fabled 80-year-old halls to move into bigger, more modern facilities next year ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 39
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 39
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu, January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians have fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km (124 mile) stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistanmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu, January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians have fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km (124 mile) stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
19 / 39
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentation by the fire brigade in Tokyo, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentationmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentation by the fire brigade in Tokyo, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 39
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5, 2015. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 Internationalmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5, 2015. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 39
A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 39
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second roundmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 39
An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 39
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin Internatiomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
25 / 39
Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the vilmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Close
26 / 39
Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the Unitedmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
27 / 39
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
28 / 39
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
29 / 39
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River dumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
30 / 39
NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support for the St. Louis Rams NFL team to come to Los Angeles, at a news conference to unveil plans for development at the site of the former Hollywood Park Race Track in Inglewood, Los Angeles, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support fmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support for the St. Louis Rams NFL team to come to Los Angeles, at a news conference to unveil plans for development at the site of the former Hollywood Park Race Track in Inglewood, Los Angeles, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 39
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-omore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
32 / 39
Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement in Berlin, January 5, 2015. The rise of the group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West, has shaken Germany's political establishment. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots antmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement in Berlin, January 5, 2015. The rise of the group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West, has shaken Germany's political establishment. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
33 / 39
Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, off the Java sea, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto/Pool

Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, off the Java sea, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto/Pool
Close
34 / 39
A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebrations on the bund, in Shanghai, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebratiomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebrations on the bund, in Shanghai, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 39
Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. Over 3,000 calligraphers, having qualified in country wide competitions throughout Japan, took part in the annual contest to celebrate the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. Over 3,000 calligraphers, having qualified in country wide competitions throughout Japan, took part in the annual contest to celebrate the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
36 / 39
A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia flight QZ8501 at an airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia fmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia flight QZ8501 at an airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
37 / 39
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that the ritual will bring good health to the participants throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that the ritual will bring good health to the participants throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
38 / 39
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in Nmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 5日
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

2015年 1月 3日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 2日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 1日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐