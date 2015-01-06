Editor's choice
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jamore
Parts of AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, are carried by Indonesian Airforce and Search and Rescuemore
The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after being deliberately ran aground on the Bramble Bank in the Somore
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehomore
Indian soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in Nemore
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearmore
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTEmore
Same-sex couple Todd and Jeff Delmay (R) embrace as Catherina Pareto (L) looks on as they get married at the Emore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move to their positions at the al-Breij frontline, after what they more
An impromptu memorial grows along a sidewalk next to a laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz wasmore
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop vehicles during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircraftmore
A relative of a victim is carried away from the site of a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stmore
Beluga whales and their trainers during a show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongmore
Actors (from L-R) Matt LeBlanc, Emmy Rossum, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy pose at the premiere of Showtime'more
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Pazmore
A man pushes a pet dog in a pram through the outer part of the Tsukiji fish market, the Jogai Shijo, in Tokyo,more
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 6, 2015. REUTEmore
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistanmore
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association climbs a bamboo ladder during a New Year presentationmore
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown on stage during the 2015 Internationalmore
A rider rears up on his horse during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 201more
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their women's singles second roundmore
An Elmo character stands in front of a U.S. flag on a screen at Times Square in Manhattan, January 5, 2015. REmore
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin Internatiomore
Protesters run for cover as a riot police armoured personnel carrier charges at them during clashes in the vilmore
Policemen look to the full moon while patroling Rio Bravo at the border crossing between Mexico and the Unitedmore
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley, Lebanomore
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015more
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River dumore
NFL fans Tom Bateman (L-R), 43, Skye Sverdlin, 36, Daniel Balma, 36, and Joe Ramirez, 54, show their support fmore
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-omore
Riot police officers watch as demonstrators hold umbrellas in a protest against the march of a grass-roots antmore
Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko walks on deck of the KRI BAnda Aceh navy ship during a search operamore
A woman cries as she mourns her relative, a victim who was killed in a stampede during the new year celebratiomore
Staff members of a calligraphy contest collect writings of participants at a new year calligraphy contest in Tmore
A member of the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee examines wreckage recovered from AirAsia fmore
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are more
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in Nmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.