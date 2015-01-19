版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 19日 星期一 22:05 BJT

An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits on a commemorative march by the cast of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits on a commemorative march by the cast of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armored vehicles in the town of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armored vehicles in the town of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A wounded demonstrator is carried by fellow demonstrators during a protest against Haiti's President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A wounded demonstrator is carried by fellow demonstrators during a protest against Haiti's President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews hold up signs reading "I am Charlie," "I am Jewish" and "I am Ahmed", referring to Ahmed Merabet, the Muslim policeman shot trying to defend the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists, during an event in London, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews hold up signs reading "I am Charlie," "I am Jewish" and "I am Ahmed", referring to Ahmed Merabet, the Muslim policeman shot trying to defend the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists, during an event in London, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lazio's mascot, a white headed eagle called Olimpia, lands in the stands before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match against Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Lazio's mascot, a white headed eagle called Olimpia, lands in the stands before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match against Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man removes debris inside his house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A man removes debris inside his house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Rescue team members walk as they carry the wreckage of a seat of the AirAsia Flight QZ8501 airliner at Kumai port in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Rescue team members walk as they carry the wreckage of a seat of the AirAsia Flight QZ8501 airliner at Kumai port in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko and Australia's Caitlin Ward (R) fall after a collision during the women's kerin at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cali, Colombia, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko and Australia's Caitlin Ward (R) fall after a collision during the women's kerin at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cali, Colombia, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada sits in the snow against a barrier after crashing during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada sits in the snow against a barrier after crashing during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An ambulance transports the body of Brazilian prisoner Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira from Nusa Kambangan prison, where five of six prisoners were executed, at Wijayapura quay, Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, January 18, 2015. Brazil and the Netherlands recalled their ambassadors in Indonesia after the Southeast Asian nation ignored their pleas for clemency and executed six prisoners, one of whom was Moreira, for drug offences on Sunday, the first executions under President Joko Widodo. The five foreigners and one Indonesian were killed by firing squad shortly after midnight, the Attorney General's Office said. The foreigners were from Nigeria, Malawi, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
An ambulance transports the body of Brazilian prisoner Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira from Nusa Kambangan prison, where five of six prisoners were executed, at Wijayapura quay, Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, January 18, 2015. Brazil and the Netherlands recalled their ambassadors in Indonesia after the Southeast Asian nation ignored their pleas for clemency and executed six prisoners, one of whom was Moreira, for drug offences on Sunday, the first executions under President Joko Widodo. The five foreigners and one Indonesian were killed by firing squad shortly after midnight, the Attorney General's Office said. The foreigners were from Nigeria, Malawi, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria
A man lights a firecracker celebrating the day of San Anton after a priest blessed animals outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A man lights a firecracker celebrating the day of San Anton after a priest blessed animals outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People from the minority Yazidi sect, wait inside a truck along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, January 17, 2015. Islamic State freed around 350 members of Iraq's Yazidi minority on Saturday, delivering them to safety in the country's Kurdish north. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
People from the minority Yazidi sect, wait inside a truck along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, January 17, 2015. Islamic State freed around 350 members of Iraq's Yazidi minority on Saturday, delivering them to safety in the country's Kurdish north. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A man looks on as he collects recyclable materials in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new ones in Jinan, Shandong province, China, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A man looks on as he collects recyclable materials in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new ones in Jinan, Shandong province, China, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Labourers shovel coal onto a truck at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 19, 2015. Each laborer earns an average of $10 per working day, with most of them coming come from the northern provinces, leaving their families behind to find work in the capital. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Labourers shovel coal onto a truck at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 19, 2015. Each laborer earns an average of $10 per working day, with most of them coming come from the northern provinces, leaving their families behind to find work in the capital. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, January 18, 2015. Su spent 2 months making this 1.5 metre high and 2 metre long horse, which weighed 250 kilograms with 4 legs and 2 supportive wheels, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, January 18, 2015. Su spent 2 months making this 1.5 metre high and 2 metre long horse, which weighed 250 kilograms with 4 legs and 2 supportive wheels, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 18, 2015. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts in western Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 18, 2015. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts in western Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G on Monday, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G on Monday, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Moscow, January 19, 2015. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Moscow, January 19, 2015. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
