Editor's choice
An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heightmore
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits on a commemorative march by the cast of the movie "Selmmore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armored vehicles in the town of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, Januamore
A wounded demonstrator is carried by fellow demonstrators during a protest against Haiti's President Michel Mamore
Members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews hold up signs reading "I am Charlie," "I am Jewish" and "I ammore
Lazio's mascot, a white headed eagle called Olimpia, lands in the stands before the start of the Italian Seriemore
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 18, 2015. more
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Ismore
A man removes debris inside his house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk,more
Rescue team members walk as they carry the wreckage of a seat of the AirAsia Flight QZ8501 airliner at Kumai pmore
Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko and Australia's Caitlin Ward (R) fall after a collision during the women's kerin amore
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada sits in the snow against a barrier after crashing during the men's Alpine Skimore
An ambulance transports the body of Brazilian prisoner Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira from Nusa Kambangan prisonmore
A man lights a firecracker celebrating the day of San Anton after a priest blessed animals outside of San Antomore
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles first round matcmore
People from the minority Yazidi sect, wait inside a truck along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, Januamore
A man looks on as he collects recyclable materials in an area where old residential buildings are being demolimore
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbmore
Labourers shovel coal onto a truck at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 19, 2015. Each laborer earns an amore
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, Januarymore
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Tumore
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing racmore
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphanmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.