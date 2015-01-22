Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an airstrike in Quneitra, during his funeral in Ghaziyeh village, south Lebanon, January 21, 2015. Hijazi was killed in an airstrike in Quneitra, near the Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border, which killed several top Hezbollah figures including commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa. An Iranian general killed in the Israeli air strike in Syria was not its intended target and Israel believed it was attacking only low-ranking guerrillas, a senior security source said on Tuesday. The remarks by the Israeli source, who declined to be identified because Israel has not officially confirmed it carried out the strike, appeared aimed at containing any escalation with Iran or the Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla group. Abbas Hijazi's father, Ibrahim Hijazi, a first generation Hezbollah soldier, died from sickness on the same day. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

