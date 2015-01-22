版本:
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015. A law is being prepared to increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 68,000 personnel to a total of 250,000, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015. A law is being prepared to increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 68,000 personnel to a total of 250,000, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. Around 38 families fled their homes after four members of the gang were arrested in the apartment complex. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. Around 38 families fled their homes after four members of the gang were arrested in the apartment complex. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. The unmanned rocket blasted off with a next-generation communications satellite designed to provide cellular-like voice and data services to U.S. military forces around the world. Picture taken using long exposure, looking over the campus of Florida Institute of Technologies in Melbourne, about 40 miles from the launch pad. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. The unmanned rocket blasted off with a next-generation communications satellite designed to provide cellular-like voice and data services to U.S. military forces around the world. Picture taken using long exposure, looking over the campus of Florida Institute of Technologies in Melbourne, about 40 miles from the launch pad. REUTERS/Michael Brown
A woman walks past ruins at a demolition site of old residential buildings with graffiti on the wall, in Shanghai, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A woman walks past ruins at a demolition site of old residential buildings with graffiti on the wall, in Shanghai, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A worker takes a nap during lunch break, at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A worker takes a nap during lunch break, at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an airstrike in Quneitra, during his funeral in Ghaziyeh village, south Lebanon, January 21, 2015. Hijazi was killed in an airstrike in Quneitra, near the Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border, which killed several top Hezbollah figures including commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa. An Iranian general killed in the Israeli air strike in Syria was not its intended target and Israel believed it was attacking only low-ranking guerrillas, a senior security source said on Tuesday. The remarks by the Israeli source, who declined to be identified because Israel has not officially confirmed it carried out the strike, appeared aimed at containing any escalation with Iran or the Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla group. Abbas Hijazi's father, Ibrahim Hijazi, a first generation Hezbollah soldier, died from sickness on the same day. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an airstrike in Quneitra, during his funeral in Ghaziyeh village, south Lebanon, January 21, 2015. Hijazi was killed in an airstrike in Quneitra, near the Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border, which killed several top Hezbollah figures including commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa. An Iranian general killed in the Israeli air strike in Syria was not its intended target and Israel believed it was attacking only low-ranking guerrillas, a senior security source said on Tuesday. The remarks by the Israeli source, who declined to be identified because Israel has not officially confirmed it carried out the strike, appeared aimed at containing any escalation with Iran or the Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla group. Abbas Hijazi's father, Ibrahim Hijazi, a first generation Hezbollah soldier, died from sickness on the same day. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Marcelo Novillo, whose son Adrian was victim of a violent crime, cries as he holds up a sign that reads I am Nisman outside the office of a prosecutor investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, in Buenos Aires, January 22, 2015. Nisman, who accused Argentina's president of trying to derail the investigation into a 1994 bombing and died in mysterious circumstances on Sunday, was misled to believe there was a conspiracy to whitewash the crime, the government said on Wednesday. State prosecutor Nisman, the lead investigator into the 1994 car bomb attack that killed 85 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, was found dead in his apartment late on Sunday, hours before he was scheduled to present his case to Congress. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Marcelo Novillo, whose son Adrian was victim of a violent crime, cries as he holds up a sign that reads I am Nisman outside the office of a prosecutor investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, in Buenos Aires, January 22, 2015. Nisman, who accused Argentina's president of trying to derail the investigation into a 1994 bombing and died in mysterious circumstances on Sunday, was misled to believe there was a conspiracy to whitewash the crime, the government said on Wednesday. State prosecutor Nisman, the lead investigator into the 1994 car bomb attack that killed 85 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, was found dead in his apartment late on Sunday, hours before he was scheduled to present his case to Congress. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Artists from the southern Indian state of Telangana, perform during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Artists from the southern Indian state of Telangana, perform during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo died three days earlier in Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo died three days earlier in Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, Germany, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for refugees, and have been growing in size. Counter-marches have taken place across Germany, with far larger numbers, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the group in unusually strong language as racists "with hatred in their hearts." PEGIDA leaders deny they are racist and say they distinguish between the secular majority among Germany's 4 million Muslims and those trying to spread Muslim values. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, Germany, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for refugees, and have been growing in size. Counter-marches have taken place across Germany, with far larger numbers, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the group in unusually strong language as racists "with hatred in their hearts." PEGIDA leaders deny they are racist and say they distinguish between the secular majority among Germany's 4 million Muslims and those trying to spread Muslim values. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. A new constitution is widely seen as crucial to ending the instability that has plagued Nepal since the end of a Maoist-led civil war in 2006 and settling the republic, nestled between regional powers India and China that jostle to woo a new geopolitical ally. But it has been thwarted by differences among political parties over how to divide the country into federal states. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. A new constitution is widely seen as crucial to ending the instability that has plagued Nepal since the end of a Maoist-led civil war in 2006 and settling the republic, nestled between regional powers India and China that jostle to woo a new geopolitical ally. But it has been thwarted by differences among political parties over how to divide the country into federal states. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo, January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift on Tuesday to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked on Monday following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo, January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift on Tuesday to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked on Monday following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Residents bury a dead body after what activists said was a vacuum bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Residents bury a dead body after what activists said was a vacuum bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
