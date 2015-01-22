Editor's choice
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-demore
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of more
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, nearmore
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Januamore
A woman walks past ruins at a demolition site of old residential buildings with graffiti on the wall, in Shangmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo relemore
A worker takes a nap during lunch break, at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdonmore
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. At leamore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Nethmore
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, January 21, 2015. more
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul, January 22,more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attamore
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview fmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, hmore
Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an more
Marcelo Novillo, whose son Adrian was victim of a violent crime, cries as he holds up a sign that reads I am Nmore
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a holmore
Artists from the southern Indian state of Telangana, perform during a media preview for the Republic Day paradmore
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo dimore
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzimore
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft themore
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo, January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovomore
Residents bury a dead body after what activists said was a vacuum bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
