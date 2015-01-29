版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 22:40 BJT

A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. Malaysia declared on Thursday the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 an accident, clearing the way for the airline to pay compensation to victims' relatives while the search for the plane goes on. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges to hit a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A salvo of Hezbollah guided missiles killed an Israeli infantry major and a conscript soldier as they rode in unmarked civilian vehicles along the Lebanese border on Wednesday. Israel then launched an artillery and air barrage, and a Spanish peacekeeper was killed. Spain's ambassador to the U.N. blamed the Israeli fire for his death. Israel said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister met the ambassador to voice regret at the death and promise an inquiry. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A Mali supporter painted in the colours of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Snow falls on a flock of flamingos standing on a snow-covered field at a wildlife zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Kashmiri people gather around the body of a militant, who was killed by Indian soldiers in a gun battle, during his funeral in Handoora, south of Srinagar, January 28, 2015. An Indian army colonel was among four people killed in a gunbattle with militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, the highest ranking military officer to die in fighting in the disputed Himalayan region in more than a year. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. Sao Paulo, Brazil's drought-hit megacity of 20 million, has about two months of guaranteed water supply remaining as it taps into the second of three emergency reserves, officials say. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen patrol Orekhovo village in Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show in Paris, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A student holds up a photograph of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro at the memorial of Jose Marti on Revolution Square in Havana, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Albert Rocas (R) of Spain is challenged by Rene Toft Hansen of Denmark during their quarterfinal match of the 24th Men's Handball World Championship in Doha, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A makeshift armored vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Fishermen use a stretcher with steels bars to carry a rare 15-foot (4.5-m) megamouth shark (Megachasma Pelagios), which was trapped in a fishermen's net in Burias Pass in Albay and Masbate provinces, central Philippines, January 28, 2015. A megamouth shark can reach to a maximum length of 17 feet (5.2 metres) with a life span of 100 years. It resides in deep waters but rises towards the surface at night to feed or eat plankton. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Albay province will investigate to determine the cause of the shark's death. REUTERS/Rhaydz Barcia

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
President Obama greets outgoing Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Junko Ishido, mother of Kenji Goto, who is a Japanese journalist being held captive by Islamic State militants, holds letters from her supporters as she speaks to reporters at her house in Tokyo, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Anwar Tarawneh (2nd R), the wife of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh, and his sister (R) weep after listening to a statement released by Islamic State in front of the Royal Palace in Amman, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
An aerial banner, sponsored by Doctor Without Borders opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) with the U.S. government, is displayed by an airplane flying up the Hudson River in New York, January 28, 2015. Humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres claims that intellectual property provisions in the agreement could restrict access to affordable generic medicines, according to their website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Cuban soldiers hold torches during a march in celebration of the 162nd birth anniversary of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A snowboarder descends from a rough mountain slope towards Balea glaciar lake at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains, Romania, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A man wearing a mask crosses a bridge during an anti-fracking protest in Preston, northern England, January 28, 2015. A local English government council has voted to delay a decision on whether shale gas firm Cuadrilla can progress with two fracking projects, in a case that is being closely watched by the industry and environmental campaigners. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
