Editor's Choice Pictures

图片 | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 09:10 BJT

Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
An American Hairless Terrier licks its nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
The Royal Castle is seen under a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
President Donald Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern cities, and snowstorms for mountainous regions that have cut off roads and isolated homes in remote rural areas. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
