Editor's Choice Pictures
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Qmore
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonmore
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omarmore
An American Hairless Terrier licks its nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to competemore
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancersmore
The Royal Castle is seen under a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill more
President Donald Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at more
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a spemore
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's exmore
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablamore
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy Internationalmore
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Ramore
Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torcmore
Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosumore
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presmore
A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on more
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayemore
Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protesmore
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French lmore
A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tootinmore
A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jamore
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Willimore
Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Baradamore
France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Champmore
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentmore
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year ofmore
People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensmore
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that tempormore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.