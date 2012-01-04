A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such as pigs, chickens and buffaloes are sacrificed as the locals believe the animals carry the soul of the deceased into heaven. The number and type of animal killed reflects the social status of the dead person. After the animals are killed, a feast is thrown and the body of the deceased carried up a hill into a resting house. The ceremony on Tuesday was for Agnes Datu Sarungallo, who died in August 2011. Her family killed 200 buffaloes and 500 other animals to feed to guests. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad