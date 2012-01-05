版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 20:45 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>A woman reacts as President Obama shakes hands after speaking about jobs and the economy at Shaker Heights High School during a trip to Cleveland, Ohio January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A woman reacts as President Obama shakes hands after speaking about jobs and the economy at Shaker Heights more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

A woman reacts as President Obama shakes hands after speaking about jobs and the economy at Shaker Heights High School during a trip to Cleveland, Ohio January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 24
<p>The dead body of a man, wrapped in a blanket, is seen lying near the wall of a private school in the municipality of Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, January 3, 2012. Neighbors notified the police when they saw the body on the street, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The dead body of a man, wrapped in a blanket, is seen lying near the wall of a private school in the municimore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

The dead body of a man, wrapped in a blanket, is seen lying near the wall of a private school in the municipality of Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, January 3, 2012. Neighbors notified the police when they saw the body on the street, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 24
<p>DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behinmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
3 / 24
<p>Toronto Raptors Ed Davis (2nd L) and Jamaal Magloire (R) battle for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson (L) and Ryan Hollins (2nd R) during the second half of their game in Toronto, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Toronto Raptors Ed Davis (2nd L) and Jamaal Magloire (R) battle for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers Tristmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Toronto Raptors Ed Davis (2nd L) and Jamaal Magloire (R) battle for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson (L) and Ryan Hollins (2nd R) during the second half of their game in Toronto, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter scremore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 24
<p>Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central Lmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
6 / 24
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 24
<p>Sana, 4, stands at the doorsteps of her family house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Sana, 4, stands at the doorsteps of her family house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 4, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Sana, 4, stands at the doorsteps of her family house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
8 / 24
<p>Men dressed as soldiers parade in front of the Alexander Nevski Cathedral during celebrations marking the 134th anniversary of Sofia's liberation from Ottoman rule in the centre of the Bulgarian capital January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Men dressed as soldiers parade in front of the Alexander Nevski Cathedral during celebrations marking the 1more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Men dressed as soldiers parade in front of the Alexander Nevski Cathedral during celebrations marking the 134th anniversary of Sofia's liberation from Ottoman rule in the centre of the Bulgarian capital January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 24
<p>Virginia Tech Hokies running back David Wilson (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Kenny Demens (25) after gaining a first down during the BCS Allstate Sugar Bowl NCAA game in New Orleans, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Virginia Tech Hokies running back David Wilson (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Kenny Demenmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Virginia Tech Hokies running back David Wilson (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Kenny Demens (25) after gaining a first down during the BCS Allstate Sugar Bowl NCAA game in New Orleans, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
10 / 24
<p>Riot policemen charge towards protesters during a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Riot policemen charge towards protesters during a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain,more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Riot policemen charge towards protesters during a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
11 / 24
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez kisses the hand of Miss World 2011 Ivian Sarcos of Venezuela after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez kisses the hand of Miss World 2011 Ivian Sarcos of Venezuela after their more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez kisses the hand of Miss World 2011 Ivian Sarcos of Venezuela after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 24
<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays next to candles in the Tomb of Caleb Ben Yefuneh in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares, near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. The Israeli army late on Wednesday night allowed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews to visit the tombs of biblical figures Joshua Ben Nun and Caleb Ben Yefuneh, on the traditional Jewish calendar date dedicated to commemorating people whose date of death is unknown. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays next to candles in the Tomb of Caleb Ben Yefuneh in the West Bank villagmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays next to candles in the Tomb of Caleb Ben Yefuneh in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares, near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. The Israeli army late on Wednesday night allowed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews to visit the tombs of biblical figures Joshua Ben Nun and Caleb Ben Yefuneh, on the traditional Jewish calendar date dedicated to commemorating people whose date of death is unknown. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 24
<p>Unused signs supporting Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry sit against a wall at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Unused signs supporting Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry sit against a wall at hmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Unused signs supporting Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry sit against a wall at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
14 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of U.S. falls to the ground during her match against Bojana Jovanivski of Serbia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Serena Williams of U.S. falls to the ground during her match against Bojana Jovanivski of Serbia at the Brimore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Serena Williams of U.S. falls to the ground during her match against Bojana Jovanivski of Serbia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
15 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain talmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 24
<p>Former residents of the Borei Keila complex rest in a makeshift tent a day after being evicted and their home demolished in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring </p>

Former residents of the Borei Keila complex rest in a makeshift tent a day after being evicted and their homore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Former residents of the Borei Keila complex rest in a makeshift tent a day after being evicted and their home demolished in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
17 / 24
<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting looks up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Ricky Ponting looks up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Australia's Ricky Ponting looks up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
18 / 24
<p>Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (R) shakes hand with a truck driver from his vehicle during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (R) shakes hand with a trumore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (R) shakes hand with a truck driver from his vehicle during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
19 / 24
<p>Russia's Olga Vilukhina competes in the 4x6 km women's relay competition at the Biathlon World Cup in the eastern German ski resort of Oberhof January 4, 2012. Russia won the competition, Norway placed second and France placed third. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Russia's Olga Vilukhina competes in the 4x6 km women's relay competition at the Biathlon World Cup in the emore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Russia's Olga Vilukhina competes in the 4x6 km women's relay competition at the Biathlon World Cup in the eastern German ski resort of Oberhof January 4, 2012. Russia won the competition, Norway placed second and France placed third. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
20 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul gestures with both hands as he arrives at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul gestures with both hands as he arrives at his Iowa Cmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul gestures with both hands as he arrives at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
21 / 24
<p>A riot policeman puts out a fire after a traffic police motorcycle was burned during clashes at a rally in Santiago January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera </p>

A riot policeman puts out a fire after a traffic police motorcycle was burned during clashes at a rally in more

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

A riot policeman puts out a fire after a traffic police motorcycle was burned during clashes at a rally in Santiago January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
22 / 24
<p>French Socialist Party members prepare a back drop before a political rally for Francois Hollande, France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

French Socialist Party members prepare a back drop before a political rally for Francois Hollande, France'smore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

French Socialist Party members prepare a back drop before a political rally for Francois Hollande, France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
23 / 24
<p>Bolton Wanderers' Samuel Ricketts (L) challenges Everton's Landon Donovan during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Bolton Wanderers' Samuel Ricketts (L) challenges Everton's Landon Donovan during their English Premier Leagmore

2012年 1月 5日 星期四

Bolton Wanderers' Samuel Ricketts (L) challenges Everton's Landon Donovan during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐