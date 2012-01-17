Editor's choice
An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast ofmore
An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Amore
Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry wears cowboy boots with the message "Come amore
Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry wears cowboy boots with the message "Come and take it" written on them during a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs more
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans, France, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in Indimore
A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in India, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara posemore
Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tmore
Cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, winners of best comedy or musical television series, pose in the photo room at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai, January 16, 20more
A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama paints a quotation attributed to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr during a dmore
President Obama paints a quotation attributed to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr during a day of service in King's honor at the Browne Education Campus school in Washington, January 16, 2012. The quotation reads, "The time is always right to do what is right". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dresmore
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidenmore
Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats pamore
Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats past West Seattle in the background as snow continues to fall during the Puget Sound region's first major storm of this winter. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
France's team compete in the International Group Rhythmic Gymnastics event in east London January 16, 2012.more
France's team compete in the International Group Rhythmic Gymnastics event in east London January 16, 2012. The competition is part of the testing programme for the London 2012 Olympic Games, called 'London Prepares'. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at thmore
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with a patched eye, raises his fist with members of his ruling Democmore
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with a patched eye, raises his fist with members of his ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) during an annual party convention of the DPJ in Tokyo January 16, 2012. Noda hit his eye at his residence the night before, according to media reports. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Amore
Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Republican presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Cmore
Republican presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to attend a European Parliament economic and monmore
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to attend a European Parliament economic and monetary affairs committee meeting in Strasbourg January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman places a Mexican flag next to shoes belonging to victims of the drug war at a square in Monterrey Jmore
A woman places a Mexican flag next to shoes belonging to victims of the drug war at a square in Monterrey January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man covers himself with a piece of cloth to keep warm as he sits along a road in Lahore January 16, 2012.more
A man covers himself with a piece of cloth to keep warm as he sits along a road in Lahore January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman departs the stage after announcing the suspension of his 2012 more
Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman departs the stage after announcing the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island more
The Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Victor Gavenko, 76, carries a barrel of snow in the village of Pravy in the Taiga district, northeast of Rumore
Victor Gavenko, 76, carries a barrel of snow in the village of Pravy in the Taiga district, northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman looks out of the train window at Hefei Railway Station, Anhui province January 15, 2012. REUTERS/more
A woman looks out of the train window at Hefei Railway Station, Anhui province January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Editor's choice
A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
A selection of our best photos from the last 48 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.