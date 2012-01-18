Editor's choice
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
People walk at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An unexploded mortar shell, left from recent fighting between security forces and tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family, is seen on a road in the vicinity of government buildings in the Yemeni capital Sanaa January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tibetan exiles shout slogans after being detained by police during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo and India's National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon in New Delhi January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Paramilitary recruits stand in line before participating in a contest to judge the fastest person who can fold quilts into backpacks at a military base in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ostrich which had escaped from a farm walks past a car in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand near a motorcycle helmet containing a human head and topped with a foam hat with the writing "Happy 2012" placed outside a house in a residential area in Morelos, Mexico, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Hindu devotees wearing headsets listen to a fortune-telling machine at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a skit at the Center for Research and Action for Peace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Israeli women dance during a flash mob demonstrating against devout Jews seeking gender separation in Israel, in Jerusalem, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Villagers are pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in southern India, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
The coffin of Rauf Denktash is pictured on a gun carriage carrying him through the streets of northern Nicosia, Cyprus, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
A women carries a musical instrument case as she walks in London, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Activists seen inside a police vehicle after being detained are taken away during a general strike called on by landless squatters in Kathmandu, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Employees of Lejaby lingerie company demonstrate to save jobs on the stairway in the Cour des Voraces in Lyon, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A spotted deer drinks water from a puddle on a foggy day in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A rescue helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A dummy is seen in a shop that is closing down in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Captain Francesco Schettino of cruise ship Costa Concordia is escorted into a prison by police officers at Grosseto, after being questioned by magistrates in this still image from a video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum attends a campaign event aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog sits on its owner's lap as they wait for the start of mass at Madrid's San Anton church, Spain, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Employees from various maritime industries wearing special survival wetsuits, which enable a person to remain in freezing waters for up to six hours, float during a training course at the AFZ shipping school in Rostock, northern Germany, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A bus is seen on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.
