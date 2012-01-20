版本:
<p>The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Students take cover behind a tree from a water sprayed by riot policemen during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Students take cover behind a tree from a water sprayed by riot policemen during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Workers sit at the back of a truck as it travels along a road near the village of Donghuluyu, located on the outskirts of Beijing, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Workers sit at the back of a truck as it travels along a road near the village of Donghuluyu, located on the outskirts of Beijing, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Protesters gather in front of the Agos newspaper office during a demonstration to mark the fifth anniversary of the killing of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink in Istanbul January 19, 2012. The placards in Turkish and Armenian read, " We are all Hrant. We are all Armenians". REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Protesters gather in front of the Agos newspaper office during a demonstration to mark the fifth anniversary of the killing of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink in Istanbul January 19, 2012. The placards in Turkish and Armenian read, " We are all Hrant. We are all Armenians". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Passengers wave from a window of a train as they depart at the Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (3rd R) goes up to shoot against the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (3rd R) goes up to shoot against the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Riot police are seen through a hole in Romania's national flag during as they stand guard while people protest against the government at Universitatii square in central Bucharest, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Riot police are seen through a hole in Romania's national flag during as they stand guard while people protest against the government at Universitatii square in central Bucharest, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Guatemalan Samuel Mayorga (R), the crew chief of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship, hugs his girlfriend after arriving at La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Guatemalan Samuel Mayorga (R), the crew chief of the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship, hugs his girlfriend after arriving at La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>An anti-regime protester shouts slogans during a rally to greet the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tawakul Karman, upon her arrival in Sanaa from a foreign trip January 19, 2012. The banner reads: "We are proud." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An anti-regime protester shouts slogans during a rally to greet the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tawakul Karman, upon her arrival in Sanaa from a foreign trip January 19, 2012. The banner reads: "We are proud." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ugandan policemen arrest opposition leader Kizza Besigye (front L) ahead of a rally to demonstrate against corruption and economic hardships in Uganda's capital Kampala, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Ugandan policemen arrest opposition leader Kizza Besigye (front L) ahead of a rally to demonstrate against corruption and economic hardships in Uganda's capital Kampala, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A baby cries during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

A baby cries during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Arisman Pongruengrong, a prominent "red shirt" leader charged with terrorism, invading parliament and theft of military ammunition, prays at the Samphanthawong temple as he enters monkhood in Bangkok, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Arisman Pongruengrong, a prominent "red shirt" leader charged with terrorism, invading parliament and theft of military ammunition, prays at the Samphanthawong temple as he enters monkhood in Bangkok, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal stretches during the first cricket test match against England at the Dubai International cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro </p>

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal stretches during the first cricket test match against England at the Dubai International cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

<p>Kim Jong-Un, supreme commander of the Korean People's Army and supreme leader of the Workers' Party of Korea, state and army, waves as he inspects KPA Unit 169 in this picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Kim Jong-Un, supreme commander of the Korean People's Army and supreme leader of the Workers' Party of Korea, state and army, waves as he inspects KPA Unit 169 in this picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A ski jumper takes run up during the qualification to the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping competition in Zakopane, Poland, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

A ski jumper takes run up during the qualification to the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping competition in Zakopane, Poland, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Rescue workers patrol in front of Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Rescue workers patrol in front of Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Models present creations from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

