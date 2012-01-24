版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 20:45 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homsmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million chimore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swamore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 24
<p>A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump simore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
4 / 24
<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indianmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
7 / 24
<p>Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaimore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 24
<p>An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 24
<p>A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 24
<p>Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 24
<p>A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 24
<p>Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Close
13 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghanmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
14 / 24
<p>Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
15 / 24
<p>A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco</p>

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coasmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Close
16 / 24
<p>Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov </p>

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher trainimore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
17 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 24
<p>The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv </p>

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv

Close
19 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at thmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 24
<p>Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
21 / 24
<p>A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 24
<p>San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intemore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
23 / 24
<p>A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 48 hours.

2012年 1月 23日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2012年 1月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 1月 19日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 1月 18日

精选图集

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐