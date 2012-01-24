Editor's choice
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homsmore
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million chimore
A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swamore
Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump simore
A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its more
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year more
A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indianmore
Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaimore
Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of more
An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution more
Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jmore
A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasmore
Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghanmore
Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coasmore
A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher trainimore
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is more
The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at thmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off more
Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihmore
A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intemore
San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (more
A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
下一个
Editor's choice
Our best pictures from the last 48 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.