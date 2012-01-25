版本:
2012年 1月 25日

A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the Indian national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 1月 25日

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 1月 25日

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin instructs a trainee during a judo demonstration at a regional judo centre in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

2012年 1月 25日

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

2012年 1月 25日

A woman covers her face during a standoff with police after a mourning procession on the third day after the death of 14-year-old Yassin Al-Afsoor in the village of Mameer January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

2012年 1月 25日

Workers carry bags on their heads at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 1月 25日

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thailand, January 24, 2012. The display got out of control on Tuesday night resulting in the deaths of three people and about 50 houses set ablaze, according to fire authorities. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 1月 25日

A member of Swiss special police forces observes from the roof of a hotel covered in snow in Davos, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 1月 25日

Nepalese students chant anti government slogans during a torch rally to protest against Nepal Oil Corporation's decision to hike prices on major petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG in Kathmandu, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 1月 25日

Chelsea Clinton arrives for a meeting with Ukrainian students in Kiev, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 1月 25日

A woman swallows a live snake as she performs on a small stage showcasing acts of magic and feats of unusual physical abilities at the temple fair in Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 1月 25日

A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

2012年 1月 25日

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes into the barrier after winning the Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Schladming January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2012年 1月 25日

Mitt Romney arrives for a campaign stop in front of a foreclosed home in Lehigh Acres, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 25日

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the inauguration of the new Minister of Education Aloizio Mercadante and Minister of Science and Technology Marco Antonio Raupp at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2012年 1月 25日

Lady Bunny, a drag queen, poses at the premiere of the film "W.E." at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 25日

A model presents a creation from Neon's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 1月 25日

Ravichandran Ashwin of India (R) reacts to a missed run-out opportunity during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

2012年 1月 25日

People travel in a public bus while riot police survey a protest against the government at University square in central Bucharest January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2012年 1月 25日

Austria's Marcel Hirscher clears a gate during the men's slalom World Cup race in Schladming, Austria, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2012年 1月 25日

Oil recovery workers climb on board of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 1月 25日

President Obama hugs Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head during a shooting spree in Tucson, Arizona, in January, 2011, prior to the president's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

2012年 1月 25日

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 1月 25日

A male folk artist dressed as a Chinese traditional woman looks out from a door as he waits for a performance at the Spring Festival Temple Fair on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

