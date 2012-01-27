Editor's choice
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Lilly Earp, 8, hugs her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anti-government protesters gesture to the police in Sitra, southeast of Manama, Bahrain, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An ethnic Tibetan elder woman sits at her house near Danba, Sichuan Province January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club enters the Yenisei River with an air temperature some minus 26 degrees Celcius in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A child and his mother rest in Tunggyi, the capital of Shan state, Myanmar, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Defected army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand guard on sandbags as protesters march to demand the release of detained fellow protesters in Sanaa, Yemen, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighters stand next to a lighthouse near the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Jean-Claude Mas, the Frenchman who sparked a global health scare by selling substandard breast implants, leaves the Marseille's court, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Peking opera fan puts on a wig before a performance at a Spring Festival Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lianhuahu park, in Beijing, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) lands on the head of Toronto Raptors forward Amir Johnson (15) during the second half of their game in Salt Lake City, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator holds up a cross as another shouts slogans during a protest at Tahrir square in Cairo, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A scuba diver removes his equipment as he prepares to exit La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 100 miles south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators help a fellow protester who fainted at Tahrir square in Cairo, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Kim Clijsters of Belgium in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A policeman recovers from the effects of tear gas in Sitra, southeast of Manama, Bahrain, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Members of Ruch Palikota Party wear masks during a vote of no confidence for Health Minister Bartosz Arlukowicz in Poland's parliament in Warsaw, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Wojciech Olkusnik/Agencja Gazeta
People stand amid debris around the scene of a fire that razed an entire market in Hamaerweyne district, south of capital Mogadishu, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris (L) and brother Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Firefighters carry the body of a victim among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed