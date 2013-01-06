Editor's Choice

版本:
<p>President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout photo released January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout </p>

President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012, in this White House handout photo released January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout

<p>A police officer in riot gear walks past people at a bus stop in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A police officer in riot gear walks past people at a bus stop in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Spain's Guell Gerard Farres rides his Honda motorcycle during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Spain's Guell Gerard Farres rides his Honda motorcycle during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A child (C) protects his head while other children pick up sweets thrown from floats during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A child (C) protects his head while other children pick up sweets thrown from floats during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Alan Ball during the third quarter of their NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Houston, Texas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon Tate makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Alan Ball during the third quarter of their NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Houston, Texas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

<p>Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he attends the National Assembly inauguration in Caracas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout </p>

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he attends the National Assembly inauguration in Caracas January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

<p>People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Boston Celtics center Jason Collins (L-R), along with Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia and guard DeShawn Stevenson battle for a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Boston Celtics center Jason Collins (L-R), along with Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia and guard DeShawn Stevenson battle for a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 14th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Spectators watch fireworks explode over ice sculptures during the official opening of the 14th Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Manchester City's goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C, top) is fouled by Watford's Troy Deeney during their FA Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Manchester City's goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C, top) is fouled by Watford's Troy Deeney during their FA Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A woman wearing a wedding dress poses for pictures in snow next to the West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan </p>

A woman wearing a wedding dress poses for pictures in snow next to the West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in their women's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in their women's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A man takes his first bath in the north sea to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Ostende January 5, 2013. About a thousand people took part in this annual tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of the new year, according to the participants. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule </p>

A man takes his first bath in the north sea to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Ostende January 5, 2013. About a thousand people took part in this annual tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of the new year, according to the participants. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

<p>Australia's Mike Hussey (C) and Jackson Bird (L) celebrate the bowling out of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Australia's Mike Hussey (C) and Jackson Bird (L) celebrate the bowling out of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (R) during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>West Ham United's Alou Diarra (R) challenges Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

West Ham United's Alou Diarra (R) challenges Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool </p>

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

<p>Loyalist protesters demonstrate against restrictions on flying Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Loyalist protesters demonstrate against restrictions on flying Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall in central Belfast January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>France's Christian Lavieille and co-pilot Jean-Michel Polato compete with their Proto Dessoude during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

France's Christian Lavieille and co-pilot Jean-Michel Polato compete with their Proto Dessoude during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Lima to Pisco, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A man fishes near cats on the coast of the northern city of Alexandria January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A man fishes near cats on the coast of the northern city of Alexandria January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air during his qualification jump for the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Simon Ammann of Switzerland soars through the air during his qualification jump for the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>An unidentified woman reacts outside a townhouse complex following an overnight hostage-taking incident in Aurora, Colorado January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon </p>

An unidentified woman reacts outside a townhouse complex following an overnight hostage-taking incident in Aurora, Colorado January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he poses with his weapon in front of a damaged car in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles as he poses with his weapon in front of a damaged car in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

