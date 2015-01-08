Onlookers watch from a harbour wall as the largest container ship in world, CSCL Globe, docks during its maiden voyage, at the port of Felixstowe in south east England, January 7, 2015. The 400-metre-long vessel with a capacity of around 19,000 containers, owned by China Shipping Container Line, and built in South Korea, is the first of five similar sized vessels which will sail the Asia-Europe trade route, according to a news release by the Port of Felixstowe. REUTERS/Toby Melville

