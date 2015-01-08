Editor's choice
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beimore
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regimore
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on tmore
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, bmore
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration againsmore
Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress as presenter Kevin Hart takes semore
Photos are pictured on the ground at the scene of a car bomb attack the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, Januarmore
Rebel fighters walk on the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the Manasher al-more
A woman holding a sign that reads Rape is No Joke protests as people walk into the Centre In The Square venue more
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielmore
Pro-democracy lawmakers carrying yellow umbrellas, symbols for the Occupy Central movement, leave in the middlmore
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015.more
A police investigator inspects the scene after an attack at a kebab restaurant near el Houda mosque in Villefrmore
Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea,more
Words are spray-painted on a door after CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members forcibly occmore
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an more
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a baseline forehand to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles more
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 dmore
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTEmore
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Damore
Onlookers watch from a harbour wall as the largest container ship in world, CSCL Globe, docks during its maidemore
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaamore
People gather for a candlelight rally in solidarity with the victims of the attack on the headquarters of Frenmore
Pope Francis holds a baby during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 7, 2015. more
下一个
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.