Editor's choice
A home along Highway 395 stands in the path of the Washoe Drive fire in Washoe City, Nevada January 19, 201more
A home along Highway 395 stands in the path of the Washoe Drive fire in Washoe City, Nevada January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover II
A masked Palestinian demonstrator (R) throws back a tear canister which was fired by Israeli security forcemore
A masked Palestinian demonstrator (R) throws back a tear canister which was fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Firefighters are lifted to a helicopter from the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the westmore
Firefighters are lifted to a helicopter from the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Newt Gingrich gestures during during his victory speech at his South Carolina Primary election night rally more
Newt Gingrich gestures during during his victory speech at his South Carolina Primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bolivian indigenous women joke in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian indigenous women joke in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards Indian police during a protemore
A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Egyptian military council at Tahrir square in Cairo Januarmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Egyptian military council at Tahrir square in Cairo January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of more
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri
A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, Janumore
A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the Command of Large Combined Unit 671of the Korean People's Armmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the Command of Large Combined Unit 671of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang January 22, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
The dead body of a gunman is seen inside a car behind a bullet-riddled windshield in Jungapeo in the state more
The dead body of a gunman is seen inside a car behind a bullet-riddled windshield in Jungapeo in the state of Michoacan January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez
Representative Gabrielle Giffords announces that she will resign from Congress in this still image taken frmore
Representative Gabrielle Giffords announces that she will resign from Congress in this still image taken from a video posted on her Facebook page on January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gabrielle Giffords Congressional Office
A man walks past a life-size human sculpture by U.S. artist Mark Jenkins at Gestalten gallery in Berlin, Jamore
A man walks past a life-size human sculpture by U.S. artist Mark Jenkins at Gestalten gallery in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ron Paul covers his ears as supporters cheer during a campaign event at Jillian's in Columbia, South Carolimore
Ron Paul covers his ears as supporters cheer during a campaign event at Jillian's in Columbia, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Rescue workers pass in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Itamore
Rescue workers pass in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Melinda Star Guido, one of the smallest surviving babies born according to the Global Birth Registry, is pimore
Melinda Star Guido, one of the smallest surviving babies born according to the Global Birth Registry, is pictured as she is discharged from the LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles January 20, 2012. Guido was born on August 30, 2011 at 24 weeks and weighed 9.5 ounces at birth. REUTERS/Christina House/Pool
An Iranian worker assembles a scale model of the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane at the Aaye Art Group factomore
An Iranian worker assembles a scale model of the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane at the Aaye Art Group factory office in Tehran, January 22, 2012. The toys are being produced by the privately-owned company in Tehran. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in front of the Arab Leagumore
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in front of the Arab League headquarters in Cairo January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles matchmore
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A racehorse looks out of its stable after competing in a race on one of the biggest days in the Kenyan horsmore
A racehorse looks out of its stable after competing in a race on one of the biggest days in the Kenyan horseracing calendar, in Nairobi January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition parties attend a rally marking Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine, January 22, 2012. REUmore
Supporters of opposition parties attend a rally marking Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded more
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded from the war, at the NTC headquarters in Benghazi, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A rainbow is pictured over the remains of a burned home south of Reno, Nevada January 20, 2012. REUTERS/more
A rainbow is pictured over the remains of a burned home south of Reno, Nevada January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sits in his car with the reflection of his bodyguard on the window aftermore
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sits in his car with the reflection of his bodyguard on the window after a visit at the French gendarmerie headquarters in Cayenne, French Guiana, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh collides with Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Iguodala as 76ers' Nikola Vucevic (R) looksmore
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh collides with Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Iguodala as 76ers' Nikola Vucevic (R) looks on during their NBA game in Miami, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A Taliban militant speaks after the killing of Pakistani soldiers in this still image taken from video obtamore
A Taliban militant speaks after the killing of Pakistani soldiers in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Umar Media/Handout/via Reuters Tv
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France performs with 'can-can' dancer Pieta Farrell during a photo opportunity followmore
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France performs with 'can-can' dancer Pieta Farrell during a photo opportunity following a training session during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police arrest protesters after they tore down a barricade and took to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court bmore
Police arrest protesters after they tore down a barricade and took to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they come back to the city after attending the final prayer of Bismore
Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they come back to the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Manuela Moelgg of Italy misses a gate during the women's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, more
Manuela Moelgg of Italy misses a gate during the women's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Palestinian children play at Zeitoon neighborhood in Gaza City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Palestinian children play at Zeitoon neighborhood in Gaza City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police armore
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in the wemore
Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in the western Indian state of Gujarat, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern citymore
A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A bead of sweat drips from Rafael Nadal of Spain's head during a break in between games against Feliciano Lmore
A bead of sweat drips from Rafael Nadal of Spain's head during a break in between games against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man walks past entries in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northermore
A man walks past entries in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally in Damascus, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmedmore
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally in Damascus, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kosovo anti-riot police are pictured during a protest from members of the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendmore
Kosovo anti-riot police are pictured during a protest from members of the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (self-determination) in the town of Podujevo, close to Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Austmore
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The empty chair of the Syrian delegate is seen during the Arab foreign ministers meeting at the Arab Leaguemore
The empty chair of the Syrian delegate is seen during the Arab foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the mediamore
Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy watches fireworks as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Cmore
A boy watches fireworks as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (R) presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the more
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (R) presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during a visit, off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool
Equatorial Guinea's special police forces try to control Equatorial Guinea fans inside Estadio de Bata "Batmore
Equatorial Guinea's special police forces try to control Equatorial Guinea fans inside Estadio de Bata "Bata Stadium", which will host the opening match and ceremony for the African Nations Cup, in Bata, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An aerial view of the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach after its more
An aerial view of the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach after its anchor slipped in an overnight storm in Wijk aan Zee, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Coast Guard/Heiko Kroeze
Models present creations from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashiomore
Models present creations from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Bernard Tomic of Australia leaves the court after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Ausmore
Bernard Tomic of Australia leaves the court after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its more
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
下一个
Editor's choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.