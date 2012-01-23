版本:
中国
<p>A home along Highway 395 stands in the path of the Washoe Drive fire in Washoe City, Nevada January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover II </p>

A home along Highway 395 stands in the path of the Washoe Drive fire in Washoe City, Nevada January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover II

<p>A masked Palestinian demonstrator (R) throws back a tear canister which was fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A masked Palestinian demonstrator (R) throws back a tear canister which was fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Firefighters are lifted to a helicopter from the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Firefighters are lifted to a helicopter from the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Newt Gingrich gestures during during his victory speech at his South Carolina Primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Newt Gingrich gestures during during his victory speech at his South Carolina Primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Bolivian indigenous women joke in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Bolivian indigenous women joke in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian indigenous women joke in Tiwanaku, Bolivia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Egyptian military council at Tahrir square in Cairo January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Egyptian military council at Tahrir square in Cairo January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

<p>A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the Command of Large Combined Unit 671of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang January 22, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the Command of Large Combined Unit 671of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang January 22, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>The dead body of a gunman is seen inside a car behind a bullet-riddled windshield in Jungapeo in the state of Michoacan January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez</p>

The dead body of a gunman is seen inside a car behind a bullet-riddled windshield in Jungapeo in the state of Michoacan January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez

<p>Representative Gabrielle Giffords announces that she will resign from Congress in this still image taken from a video posted on her Facebook page on January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gabrielle Giffords Congressional Office</p>

Representative Gabrielle Giffords announces that she will resign from Congress in this still image taken from a video posted on her Facebook page on January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gabrielle Giffords Congressional Office

<p>A man walks past a life-size human sculpture by U.S. artist Mark Jenkins at Gestalten gallery in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

A man walks past a life-size human sculpture by U.S. artist Mark Jenkins at Gestalten gallery in Berlin, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Ron Paul covers his ears as supporters cheer during a campaign event at Jillian's in Columbia, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Ron Paul covers his ears as supporters cheer during a campaign event at Jillian's in Columbia, South Carolina January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Rescue workers pass in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Rescue workers pass in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and is now half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Melinda Star Guido, one of the smallest surviving babies born according to the Global Birth Registry, is pictured as she is discharged from the LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles January 20, 2012. Guido was born on August 30, 2011 at 24 weeks and weighed 9.5 ounces at birth. REUTERS/Christina House/Pool </p>

Melinda Star Guido, one of the smallest surviving babies born according to the Global Birth Registry, is pictured as she is discharged from the LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles January 20, 2012. Guido was born on August 30, 2011 at 24 weeks and weighed 9.5 ounces at birth. REUTERS/Christina House/Pool

<p>An Iranian worker assembles a scale model of the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane at the Aaye Art Group factory office in Tehran, January 22, 2012. The toys are being produced by the privately-owned company in Tehran. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

An Iranian worker assembles a scale model of the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane at the Aaye Art Group factory office in Tehran, January 22, 2012. The toys are being produced by the privately-owned company in Tehran. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in front of the Arab League headquarters in Cairo January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in front of the Arab League headquarters in Cairo January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A racehorse looks out of its stable after competing in a race on one of the biggest days in the Kenyan horseracing calendar, in Nairobi January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A racehorse looks out of its stable after competing in a race on one of the biggest days in the Kenyan horseracing calendar, in Nairobi January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Supporters of opposition parties attend a rally marking Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Supporters of opposition parties attend a rally marking Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded from the war, at the NTC headquarters in Benghazi, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded from the war, at the NTC headquarters in Benghazi, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>A rainbow is pictured over the remains of a burned home south of Reno, Nevada January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

A rainbow is pictured over the remains of a burned home south of Reno, Nevada January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sits in his car with the reflection of his bodyguard on the window after a visit at the French gendarmerie headquarters in Cayenne, French Guiana, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool</p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sits in his car with the reflection of his bodyguard on the window after a visit at the French gendarmerie headquarters in Cayenne, French Guiana, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh collides with Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Iguodala as 76ers' Nikola Vucevic (R) looks on during their NBA game in Miami, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh collides with Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Iguodala as 76ers' Nikola Vucevic (R) looks on during their NBA game in Miami, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A Taliban militant speaks after the killing of Pakistani soldiers in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Umar Media/Handout/via Reuters Tv </p>

A Taliban militant speaks after the killing of Pakistani soldiers in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Umar Media/Handout/via Reuters Tv

<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France performs with 'can-can' dancer Pieta Farrell during a photo opportunity following a training session during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France performs with 'can-can' dancer Pieta Farrell during a photo opportunity following a training session during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Police arrest protesters after they tore down a barricade and took to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Police arrest protesters after they tore down a barricade and took to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they come back to the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they come back to the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Manuela Moelgg of Italy misses a gate during the women's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Manuela Moelgg of Italy misses a gate during the women's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>Palestinian children play at Zeitoon neighborhood in Gaza City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinian children play at Zeitoon neighborhood in Gaza City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

<p>Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in the western Indian state of Gujarat, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in the western Indian state of Gujarat, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A bead of sweat drips from Rafael Nadal of Spain's head during a break in between games against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A bead of sweat drips from Rafael Nadal of Spain's head during a break in between games against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A man walks past entries in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

A man walks past entries in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally in Damascus, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally in Damascus, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Kosovo anti-riot police are pictured during a protest from members of the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (self-determination) in the town of Podujevo, close to Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka </p>

Kosovo anti-riot police are pictured during a protest from members of the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (self-determination) in the town of Podujevo, close to Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

<p>Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>The empty chair of the Syrian delegate is seen during the Arab foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

The empty chair of the Syrian delegate is seen during the Arab foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A boy watches fireworks as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A boy watches fireworks as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (R) presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during a visit, off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool </p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (R) presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during a visit, off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

<p>Equatorial Guinea's special police forces try to control Equatorial Guinea fans inside Estadio de Bata "Bata Stadium", which will host the opening match and ceremony for the African Nations Cup, in Bata, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Equatorial Guinea's special police forces try to control Equatorial Guinea fans inside Estadio de Bata "Bata Stadium", which will host the opening match and ceremony for the African Nations Cup, in Bata, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An aerial view of the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach after its anchor slipped in an overnight storm in Wijk aan Zee, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Coast Guard/Heiko Kroeze </p>

An aerial view of the Aztec Maiden, a Philippine-registered freighter, is seen off a Dutch beach after its anchor slipped in an overnight storm in Wijk aan Zee, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Coast Guard/Heiko Kroeze

<p>Models present creations from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Bernard Tomic of Australia leaves the court after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Bernard Tomic of Australia leaves the court after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

