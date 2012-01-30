Editor's choice
Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo (seated) is visited by Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he undergoes medical examinations in a hospital in Sao Paulo, January 27, 2012. Both Lugo and Lula are undergoing treatment for cancer. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert-Instituto Lula/Handout
President Obama greets students after delivering remarks on college affordability at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at dusk at Giglio island January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
A man apprehended by police during anti-government protests is taken away in Sitra, southeast of Manama, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Anti-WEF demonstrator uses water from a puddle to wash his eyes after he was sprayed with tear gas by Swiss Riot Police during a protest against the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose for photographers as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Placards indicate the seating arrangements for actresses Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain in preparation for the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A foot of a Newar girl is painted red before performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. Ihi is a two-day ceremony which begins with purification rituals and ends with "Kanyadan" (giving away the virgin) of the girl by her father. A Newar girl will be married thrice in her life, first to Bel, a second time with the sun in another ritual, and lastly with her future husband later in life. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers knead helva, a traditional Turkish sweet prepared with sesame oil, at Konya Seker Sugar Factory in Cumra, a small town, south of the central Anatolian city of Konya January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy prepares to appear on French national TV in Paris, January 29, 2012 . REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/POOL
Anti-regime protesters perform the weekly Friday prayers during a rally to demand a trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. Four hundred and eighty-five children from the Training Resource and Care for Kids (T.R.A.C.K.S), a charity for single mothers and children living without support at railway stations, took part in a peace march on Sunday in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for being the largest gathering of people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator shouts as they are attacked by people with stones and glass during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People on an ice skating rink are seen through a hole of a building that was damaged during the Civil War of 1975-1990 in downtown Beirut January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Revellers rest in a park after attending a Chinese New Year parade at Chinatown in New York January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students attend a parliament session in Tehran January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene make the sign of the cross as they attend the traditional Sainte Devote celebration procession from the palace balcony in Monaco January 27, 2012. Saint Devote, the country's patron saint, is a cherished part of Monegasque heritage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rick Santorum is surrounded by media before a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children ride in a car after attending a rally to demand trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
England's Stuart Broad jumps before bowling during the second cricket test match against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
An onlooker watches from a balcony as Occupy Oakland demonstrators march in Downtown Oakland during an attempt to occupy a vacant building in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs during the men's free skating programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman runs as police starts to shoot tear gas at anti-government demonstrators in Diah, a suburb of Manama January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Police officers and forensic technicians stand next to the dead and covered-up bodies of two men at a crime scene in Acapulco January 26, 2012. Gunmen shot dead a traffic police officer and a member of the mayor's office shortly before an event to be attended by Acapulco's mayor Manuel Anorve Banos in the same area, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Skaters, out of some 1100 athletes, compete in the 200 km (124 miles) race in Techendorf in Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A Palestinian jockey (L) watches as a friend tries to control his horse before the beginning of a race at an equestrian club in the West Bank city of Jericho January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during a trial round in the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping in Sapporo, northern Japan January 29, 2012. Stoch placed the second in the large hill individual competition on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Pernelle Carron and Lloyd Jones of France perform during their ice dance, free dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 27, 2012. The championships run from January 23 to 29. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and George Clooney greet each other as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Occupy DC couple kiss among the tents at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lubna Jahangir, 32, mourns over the body of her uncle Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, 62, a heart patient, who died in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over 100 people in the last month, local media cited provincial health officials on Friday. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a new medication by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on January 18, his younger brother Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh said at his funeral. "We returned to PIC after Gulab started spitting blood and officials asked us to return his medication and advised we should admit him to the Mayo hospital. He died two days after being admitted," Bagh said. Officials at the Mayo hospital failed to comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states it was due to a heart attack. Government officials have said autopsies would need to be performed before the cause of the recent deaths can be confirmed. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Ghana's Ayew Andre Morgan Rami (R) challenges Diakite Drissa of Mali during their African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match in FranceVille Stadium January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A winter swimmer warms himself near a fire after bathing in the icy waters of a pond at the Victory Park, with the air temperature at about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in St. Petersburg January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks out at the crowd from the top of a vehicle as she arrives at Yae Phu village in Dawei township January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Brides-to-be, their hands decorated with henna, hold purses while standing side by side during a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy relaxes with lights in a "Snoezelen" room during yoga classes for children in Lima, Peru, January 27, 2012. These rooms are specially designed to deliver stimuli to the different senses using lighting effects, color, sounds, music, and is used mostly for people with autism, brain injuries or developmental disabilities, according to Paulina Contin, the instructor of the classes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hindu devotees walk past a Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, lying on the thorns of a Babul tree to beg for alms at Sangam during the Magh Mela festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A pedestrian walks past a firecrackers formation in front of a newly opened store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 29, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in Pingxi, Xinbei city, northern Taiwan, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
