2013年 1月 12日 星期六

<p>A newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A member of the Kurdish community sticks portraits of late PKK activists Sakine Cansiz (L) and Fidan Dogan in front of the entrance of the Information Centre of Kurdistan, where three Kurdish women were found shot dead, in Paris January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A member of the Kurdish community sticks portraits of late PKK activists Sakine Cansiz (L) and Fidan Dogan in front of the entrance of the Information Centre of Kurdistan, where three Kurdish women were found shot dead, in Paris January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks to reporters before he meets with representatives from the video game industry, in a dialogue about gun violence, in his office in Washington, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks to reporters before he meets with representatives from the video game industry, in a dialogue about gun violence, in his office in Washington, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>An Israeli soldier gestures as she argues with a Palestinian protester during a demonstration against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

An Israeli soldier gestures as she argues with a Palestinian protester during a demonstration against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Men warm themselves around a fire at a street in Aleppo January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Men warm themselves around a fire at a street in Aleppo January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A woman looks at sale items in Madrid January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A woman looks at sale items in Madrid January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast in this handout image distributed by fishwrecked.com and taken January 9, 2013. Picture taken January 9. REUTERS/Brett Martin </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast in this handout image distributed by fishwrecked.com and taken January 9, 2013. Picture taken January 9. REUTERS/Brett Martin

<p>Members of a local winter swimming club warm up on a bank of the Yenisei River ahead of their weekly bathing session, while air temperatures stand at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Members of a local winter swimming club warm up on a bank of the Yenisei River ahead of their weekly bathing session, while air temperatures stand at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A woman grieves after her relatives were killed during a landslide in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province January 11, 2013. REUTERS </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A woman grieves after her relatives were killed during a landslide in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province January 11, 2013. REUTERS

<p>A group of pre-school children watch as Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo leaves the dressing room during a team informal practice at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A group of pre-school children watch as Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo leaves the dressing room during a team informal practice at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>A woman looks out from a window of a building on Giglio Island January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A woman looks out from a window of a building on Giglio Island January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Bare earth is seen near St Mary's church, its graveyard and the Whitby Abbey at rear, in Whitby, North Yorkshire, northern England January 11,2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Bare earth is seen near St Mary's church, its graveyard and the Whitby Abbey at rear, in Whitby, North Yorkshire, northern England January 11,2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Australia's Mitchell Johnson (R) bowls to Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (top) as Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) looks on during their one-day international cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Australia's Mitchell Johnson (R) bowls to Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (top) as Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) looks on during their one-day international cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a rally against its privatization in Athens January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a rally against its privatization in Athens January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Hanna Hrytsyuk is helped by members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) after having an anxiety attack as she was trying to convince her bank to stop her eviction, during a sit-in protest against home evictions for mortgage defaulters inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Hanna Hrytsyuk is helped by members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) after having an anxiety attack as she was trying to convince her bank to stop her eviction, during a sit-in protest against home evictions for mortgage defaulters inside a branch of nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>In this handout picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team which was taken on January 11, 2013, shows a Nigerian police officer serving with a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) being illuminated by spotlight as he patrols a street in Mogadishu during a joint night patrol with the Somali Police Force (SPF). REUTERS</p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

In this handout picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team which was taken on January 11, 2013, shows a Nigerian police officer serving with a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) being illuminated by spotlight as he patrols a street in Mogadishu during a joint night patrol with the Somali Police Force (SPF). REUTERS

<p>A python lies wedged on the wing of a Qantas passenger plan as it flies over Port Moresby January 10, 2013 in this handout picture. REUTERS </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A python lies wedged on the wing of a Qantas passenger plan as it flies over Port Moresby January 10, 2013 in this handout picture. REUTERS

<p>A member of the crowd, who ran onto the pitch, bowls a tennis ball on the pitch as Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera looks on during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A member of the crowd, who ran onto the pitch, bowls a tennis ball on the pitch as Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera looks on during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Policemen guard a street during a protest rally organised by the religious group Majlis-e- Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in Karachi, January 11, 2013 to condemn the bomb blasts in Quetta a day earlier, and the killings of Shiites. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Policemen guard a street during a protest rally organised by the religious group Majlis-e- Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in Karachi, January 11, 2013 to condemn the bomb blasts in Quetta a day earlier, and the killings of Shiites. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Rescuers search for survivors after a landslide hit Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province January 11, 2013. REUTERS </p>

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Rescuers search for survivors after a landslide hit Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province January 11, 2013. REUTERS

