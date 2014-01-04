Editors Choice
A French soldier patrols the villages in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui more
A French soldier patrols the villages in Bossangoa, north of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui January 3, 2014. French and African troops deployed in the country have struggled to stop the tit-for-tat violence between Muslim Seleka rebels, who seized power in March, and Christian self-defence militia, clashes that killed more than 1,000 people in December. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, Midtowmore
Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 3, 2014. A major snowstorm producing blizzard-like conditions hammered the northeastern United States on Friday, causing more than 1,000 U.S. flight delays and cancellations, paralyzing road travel, and closing schools and government offices. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Palestinian demonstrators protest near the Israeli border fence with Gaza as the Israeli army shoots tear gmore
Palestinian demonstrators protest near the Israeli border fence with Gaza as the Israeli army shoots tear gas, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A garment worker cries as factory guards are seen in the background after clashes broke out during a protesmore
A garment worker cries as factory guards are seen in the background after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh January 3, 2014. Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles on Friday to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay, killing at least three people, witnesses said. Military police spokesman Kheng Tito, however, said only one protester was killed. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Passengers wait after their flights were delayed at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal A during a winter storm inmore
Passengers wait after their flights were delayed at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal A during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. A major snowstorm producing blizzard-like conditions hammered the northeastern United States on Friday, causing 2,000 U.S. flight delays and cancellations, paralyzing road travel, and closing schools and government offices. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
A worker stands next to a light stand as another worker sleeps after an overnight shift at a road constructmore
A worker stands next to a light stand as another worker sleeps after an overnight shift at a road construction site in Colombo, early morning January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during a news conference in New Delhi January 3, 2014. Smore
India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during a news conference in New Delhi January 3, 2014. Singh will hand over the top job to a new leader after general elections due by May, he said on Friday. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
People wait to enter a government-run employment office in Madrid January 3, 2014. The number of registeredmore
People wait to enter a government-run employment office in Madrid January 3, 2014. The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 2.24 percent in December from a month earlier, or by 107,570 people, leaving 4.7 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London Jamore
A hat sits on the coffin of Ronnie Biggs as it is carried into Golders Green Crematorium in north London January 3, 2014. Biggs, a small-time British criminal who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died in December aged 84. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man wearing a large puppet head and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters run as tear gas is fired by Isrmore
A man wearing a large puppet head and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters run as tear gas is fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Garment workers prepare petrol bombs during clashes with security forces in Phnom Penh January 3, 2014. Cammore
Garment workers prepare petrol bombs during clashes with security forces in Phnom Penh January 3, 2014. Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles on Friday to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay in a crackdown a human rights group said killed four people. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reaches for the ball against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's simore
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reaches for the ball against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's singles semi-finals match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paramilitary policemen carry seized crystal meth at Boshe village, Lufeng, Guangdong province, December 29,more
Paramilitary policemen carry seized crystal meth at Boshe village, Lufeng, Guangdong province, December 29, 2013. Police in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have seized nearly three tonnes of the drug crystal methamphetamine and arrested 182 people in raids on a village notorious for producing narcotics. Picture taken December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians and motorists make their way through near whiteout conditions in Halifax, January 3, 2014. Envimore
Pedestrians and motorists make their way through near whiteout conditions in Halifax, January 3, 2014. Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for much of Nova Scotia. REUTERS/Devaan Ingraham
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Cmore
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. Spain's government is pushing for talks to settle a dispute over $1.6 billion (974.3 million pounds) in cost overruns for expanding the Panama Canal, a project led by Spanish builder Sacyr, Spain's ambassador to Panama said on Friday. Ambassador Jesus Silva told Spanish state radio that Public Works Minister Ana Pastor and Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique may visit Panama in the coming days. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man stand near prison gate as he waits for his family member in front of Insein prison in Yangon January more
A man stand near prison gate as he waits for his family member in front of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2014. Myanmar's President Thein Sein announced a general amnesty for prisoners, state media MRTV reported on Thursday, reducing death sentences to life imprisonment, all sentences over 40 years to 40 years, and cutting one-fourth of any prison sentence under 40 years, ahead of the country's independence day on Saturday. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
England's Boyd Rankin is bowled for 13 runs by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the second day of the fimore
England's Boyd Rankin is bowled for 13 runs by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test at the Sydney cricket ground January 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A jeep drives through the water on Lighthouse Road during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massamore
A jeep drives through the water on Lighthouse Road during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. A heavy snowstorm and dangerously low temperatures gripped the northeastern United States on Friday, delaying flights, paralyzing road travel, and closing schools and government offices across the region. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
People watch waves break on the Brittany coastline in Audierne in Finistere during a combination of high timore
People watch waves break on the Brittany coastline in Audierne in Finistere during a combination of high tide and wind in Brittany in Western France, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A man accompanied by his dog begs for money next to a store window advertising sales on the first day of wimore
A man accompanied by his dog begs for money next to a store window advertising sales on the first day of winter sales in Brussels January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Slovenia's Jurij Tepes soars through the air during the qualification for the third jumping of the four-hilmore
Slovenia's Jurij Tepes soars through the air during the qualification for the third jumping of the four-hills tournament in Innsbruck, January 3, 2014. The prestigious four-hills tournament will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Guards of honour stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony to mark Myanmar's 66th Independence Day more
Guards of honour stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony to mark Myanmar's 66th Independence Day at the People's Square near Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massmore
Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. A major snowstorm producing blizzard-like conditions brought bone-chilling temperatures and high winds from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast, with nearly 2 feet (60 cm) of snow falling in some areas of Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Paediatric Hospital imore
A boy rests on a wheelchair from wounds sustained in a grenade attack, at the Complex Paediatric Hospital in Bangui January 3, 2014. Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, and is hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.