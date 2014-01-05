Editors Choice

版本:
<p>Girls play in front of torn election campaign posters ahead of Sunday's elections in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Nearly 60 polling stations in Bangladesh were set on fire and three people were killed on the eve of Sunday's election in which the ruling Awami League looks certain to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Girls play in front of torn election campaign posters ahead of Sunday's elections in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Nearly 60 polling stations in Bangladesh were set on fire and three people were killed on the eve of Sunday's election in which the ruling Awami League looks certain to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. The Igloo village of 11 igloos which includes a bar igloo, a dining area igloo and an outside whirlpool with 40 degree hot water, is open during the winter months until April. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. Picture taken December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. The Igloo village of 11 igloos which includes a bar igloo, a dining area igloo and an outside whirlpool with 40 degree hot water, is open during the winter months until April. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. Picture taken December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the the first jump for the third jumping of the four-hills tournament in Innsbruck January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the the first jump for the third jumping of the four-hills tournament in Innsbruck January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>A woman fishes for trout through a hole in a frozen river in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 4, 2014. The annual ice festival, which is one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than 1,000,000 people attend. The festival lasts for three weeks from January 4 this year. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman fishes for trout through a hole in a frozen river in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 4, 2014. The annual ice festival, which is one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than 1,000,000 people attend. The festival lasts for three weeks from January 4 this year. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles semi-final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles semi-final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A security guard chases away Buddhist monks from a camp occupied by anti-government demonstrators in Phnom Penh January 4, 2014. Cambodian security guards and city workers, watched over by riot police, dismantled a camp occupied by anti-government demonstrators on Saturday, a day after a bloody crackdown on garment factory workers allied with the protest movement. REUTERS/stringer</p>

A security guard chases away Buddhist monks from a camp occupied by anti-government demonstrators in Phnom Penh January 4, 2014. Cambodian security guards and city workers, watched over by riot police, dismantled a camp occupied by anti-government demonstrators on Saturday, a day after a bloody crackdown on garment factory workers allied with the protest movement. REUTERS/stringer

<p>An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A woman carrying her baby waits in line at the immigrations department after fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 3, 2014. Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, and is hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. A flare-up in violence between Muslim fighters and Christian militias has displaced more than 200,000 people in the past few weeks alone, leaving a total of 935,000 homeless. Picture taken January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

A woman carrying her baby waits in line at the immigrations department after fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 3, 2014. Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, and is hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. A flare-up in violence between Muslim fighters and Christian militias has displaced more than 200,000 people in the past few weeks alone, leaving a total of 935,000 homeless. Picture taken January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

<p>A BT Sport technician carries microphones before the FA Cup third round soccer match between the Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City at Ewood Park in Blackburn, northwest England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A BT Sport technician carries microphones before the FA Cup third round soccer match between the Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City at Ewood Park in Blackburn, northwest England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) listens as Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat speaks to the media after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians are making progress towards reaching a framework peace agreement but they are not there yet, Kerry told reporters on Saturday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) listens as Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat speaks to the media after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians are making progress towards reaching a framework peace agreement but they are not there yet, Kerry told reporters on Saturday. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

<p>Everton's Nikica Jelavic (R) challenges Queens Park Rangers Joey Barton during their English FA Cup soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Everton's Nikica Jelavic (R) challenges Queens Park Rangers Joey Barton during their English FA Cup soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Customers wait outside a Desigual store on the first day of winter sales in downtown Turin, January 4, 2014. The first hundred customers to enter the shop wearing just undergarments will receive two pieces of clothing for free, as a promotion held annually by Spanish fashion brand Desigual. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Customers wait outside a Desigual store on the first day of winter sales in downtown Turin, January 4, 2014. The first hundred customers to enter the shop wearing just undergarments will receive two pieces of clothing for free, as a promotion held annually by Spanish fashion brand Desigual. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

<p>A man reads a local newspaper containing news about Sunday's election by the Buriganga River during a strike in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Bangladesh was hit by renewed violence, with two more people killed on the eve of elections on Sunday in which the ruling Awami League looks certain to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a 48-hour strike from Saturday morning, on top of a transportation blockade, and urged voters to stay away from the "farcical" election. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man reads a local newspaper containing news about Sunday's election by the Buriganga River during a strike in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Bangladesh was hit by renewed violence, with two more people killed on the eve of elections on Sunday in which the ruling Awami League looks certain to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a 48-hour strike from Saturday morning, on top of a transportation blockade, and urged voters to stay away from the "farcical" election. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Tottenham Hotspur's Michael Dawson (R) and Nabil Bentaleb challenge Arsenal's Nacho Monreal (L) during their English FA Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Tottenham Hotspur's Michael Dawson (R) and Nabil Bentaleb challenge Arsenal's Nacho Monreal (L) during their English FA Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Chinese sailors stand at attention as the Chinese frigate Yancheng comes in to dock at Limassol port, January 4, 2014. The Yancheng missile frigate which will help escort Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons out of the country docked in Cyprus on Saturday as part of a delayed international mission. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis</p>

Chinese sailors stand at attention as the Chinese frigate Yancheng comes in to dock at Limassol port, January 4, 2014. The Yancheng missile frigate which will help escort Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons out of the country docked in Cyprus on Saturday as part of a delayed international mission. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

<p>Participants throw coloured powder into the air as they take part in "The Colour Run" in Manila January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Participants throw coloured powder into the air as they take part in "The Colour Run" in Manila January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Canada's Mathew Dumba (L) loses his helmet after being hit by Finland's Aleksi Mustonen during the third period of their IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey game in Malmo, Sweden, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Canada's Mathew Dumba (L) loses his helmet after being hit by Finland's Aleksi Mustonen during the third period of their IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey game in Malmo, Sweden, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A boy chops wood in Duma, Damascus January 4, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail</p>

A boy chops wood in Duma, Damascus January 4, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

A boy chops wood in Duma, Damascus January 4, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

<p>Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses for pictures with a 230 kg (507 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo January 5, 2014. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with a highest price of 7.36 million yen ($70,324 ) at the fish market's first tuna auction of the year, which is cheaper than last year's record price of 155.40 million yen ($1,762,700). REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses for pictures with a 230 kg (507 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo January 5, 2014. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with a highest price of 7.36 million yen ($70,324 ) at the fish market's first tuna auction of the year, which is cheaper than last year's record price of 155.40 million yen ($1,762,700). REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Lleyton Hewitt of Australia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles semi final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles semi final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>People take part in ice fishing on a frozen river in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 4, 2014. The annual ice festival, which is one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than 1,000,000 people attend. The festival lasts for three weeks from January 4 this year. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

People take part in ice fishing on a frozen river in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 4, 2014. The annual ice festival, which is one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than 1,000,000 people attend. The festival lasts for three weeks from January 4 this year. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>England's Kevin Pietersen stretches during the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Sydney cricket ground January 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

England's Kevin Pietersen stretches during the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Sydney cricket ground January 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A horse-drawn carriage is seen on the frozen Songhua River in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A horse-drawn carriage is seen on the frozen Songhua River in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>People work in front of a garage as the rickshaws are parked due to a strike before the election in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Bangladesh was hit by renewed violence, with two more people killed, in the run-up to elections on Sunday where the ruling Awami League is expected to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People work in front of a garage as the rickshaws are parked due to a strike before the election in Dhaka January 4, 2014. Bangladesh was hit by renewed violence, with two more people killed, in the run-up to elections on Sunday where the ruling Awami League is expected to prevail in a walkover as the main opposition party boycotts the poll. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

