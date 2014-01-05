Editors Choice

A woman carrying her baby waits in line at the immigrations department after fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 3, 2014. Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, and is hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. A flare-up in violence between Muslim fighters and Christian militias has displaced more than 200,000 people in the past few weeks alone, leaving a total of 935,000 homeless. Picture taken January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde