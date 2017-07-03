Editors Choice Pictures
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, basebmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more
Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny more
Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, more
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more
Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a pmore
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTEmore
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosamore
Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Parmore
German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cupmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in more
A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Nasemore
Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independenmore
Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinesemore
A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly overmore
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault againsmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.