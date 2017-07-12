版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 13日 星期四 06:30 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Great Britain�s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponified of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco which were found in 2010 in a mass grave around the area known as La Pedraja, at a laboratory in Verin, Spain, June 9, 2017. Picture taken June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Russian real estate developer Aras Agalarov (C) stands with his son, singer Emin Agalarov, and publicist Rob Goldstone (R) during a news conference with Donald Trump (not in photo) following the 2013 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Opposition senators talk in the dark after the lights were switched off following the adjournment by Senate President Eunicio Oliveira of a plenary session for a vote on labor reform, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska. During the test, the THAAD weapon system successfully intercepted an air-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
US singer Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
People mourn near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
17 / 31
A woman runs through foam sprayed by firefighters to tackle a bonfire in East Belfast ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Participants burn flares as they demand to deprive several Ukrainian lawmakers, suspected of corruption by the General Prosecutor's Office, of parliamentary immunity during a rally near the building of Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
An IT employee takes off shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during lunch break in Beijing's Zhongguancun area, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Manasseh Mathiang, 33, a musician, artivist, and a founding member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Aggrey Jaden Cultural Centre & Cinema, in Juba, South Sudan. Mathiang was born in Khartoum, Sudan and lived in Nairobi, Kenya, from 1991. He returned to South Sudan in 2011, when he was part of civil society groups who were mobilizing South Sudanese to register and vote in the referendum. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby to mark the Flight's 60th Anniversary in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
(L-R) Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev, convicted of involvement in the killing of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, react inside the defendants' cage during a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A tourist enjoys the sun on a beach covered with umbrellas on the Promenade Des Anglais during a sunny summer day in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army stand on a ship sailing off from a military port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey looks back towards a bull as he is taken after getting gored while killing it with a sword during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
编辑推荐