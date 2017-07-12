Editors Choice Pictures
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgmore
Great Britain�s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querreymore
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in more
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponmore
Russian real estate developer Aras Agalarov (C) stands with his son, singer Emin Agalarov, and publicist Rob Gmore
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalistmore
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with more
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) offmore
Boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lumore
Opposition senators talk in the dark after the lights were switched off following the adjournment by Senate Prmore
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaskmore
US singer Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blmore
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders more
People mourn near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacremore
A woman runs through foam sprayed by firefighters to tackle a bonfire in East Belfast ahead of the Twelfth of more
Participants burn flares as they demand to deprive several Ukrainian lawmakers, suspected of corruption by themore
An IT employee takes off shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during lunch bmore
Manasseh Mathiang, 33, a musician, artivist, and a founding member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Aggmore
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle omore
(L-R) Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev, convicted of involvement in the more
A tourist enjoys the sun on a beach covered with umbrellas on the Promenade Des Anglais during a sunny summer more
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Jeddah, Smore
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army stand on a ship sailing off from a military port in Zhanjiang, Gumore
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House inmore
Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey looks back towards a bull as he is taken after getting gored while killinmore
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattlemore
