Editors Choice Pictures
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashmore
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the Whimore
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Smore
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthleticsmore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. Thmore
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Wmore
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, kmore
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jimore
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festivamore
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agmore
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Aimore
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken usimore
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earliermore
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatiamore
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscitmore
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Semore
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfmore
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observatiomore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTmore
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's gmore
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United Statesmore
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Amore
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire neamore
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cubmore
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Wilmore
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jasomore
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights duringmore
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakomore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.