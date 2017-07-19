Editors Choice Pictures
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air shmore
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakmore
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Assocmore
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Livmore
An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Walemore
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenmore
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the projmore
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America prodmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashmore
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Chammore
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/more
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapestmore
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, more
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Smore
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originalmore
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Wmore
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, kmore
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMmore
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. more
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jimore
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who more
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festivamore
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agmore
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Aimore
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Domore
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light more
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
President Trump's first six months
Our defining images from the first six months of the Trump presidency.
Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits protesters during clashes at an anti-Maduro rally in Caracas.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.