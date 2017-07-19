Editors Choice Pictures
Team Ukraine competes in women's team free synchro preliminary at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Humore
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senatmore
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stepmore
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxymore
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that more
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant chases a bird at the Africam Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/more
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensmore
Palestinian men stand inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMmore
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseasmore
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championshimore
A journalist takes a photograph of a South Korean soldier standing guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, Somore
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air shmore
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India.more
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Assocmore
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Livmore
Israeli border police clash with Palestinian men during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held evening more
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017"more
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakmore
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUmore
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghmore
Callista Gingrich takes her seat for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss in part her more
Bright flames seen on a road in Mariposa County, California in this picture obtained from social media. Darimore
Demonstrators shout slogans at an avenue blockade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'smore
Wildfire evacuees from Williams Lake, Daniel and Hailey stand with their grandfather while in line for food oumore
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the projmore
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecomore
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenmore
