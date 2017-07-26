Editors Choice Pictures
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Senator John McCain (R-AZ), recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returninmore
A Yazidi boy, 12-year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neimore
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an more
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khmore
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Simore
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound knmore
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National more
A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTEmore
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. more
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew durmore
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in Lomore
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUmore
Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a ramore
A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul villagemore
U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London.more
Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saimore
People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam more
A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French Presidmore
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTmore
President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Roomore
A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somore
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. more
