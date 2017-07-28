Editors Choice Pictures
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholemore
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu fmore
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUmore
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco,more
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Davmore
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezumore
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protmore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaicmore
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggemore
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' hemore
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdulmore
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Namore
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Champiomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecumore
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important famore
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorativemore
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERmore
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuarmore
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in themore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.