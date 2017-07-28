Editors Choice Pictures
A special forces soldier tries to convince Julio Lopez, carrying a knife in his hand, not to jump off the "Tremore
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore
Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitolmore
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' hemore
A supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passes out after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualmore
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final at the FINA World Aquatics Championshmore
President Trump awards the Medal of Valor to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner during a ceremony recomore
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more
A stray dog stands amidst consecrated idols of snakes during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celemore
Burned trees are seen on a hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pemore
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pasmore
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholemore
Amphibious vehicles drive in formation past the Russian missile cruiser Moskva during a rehearsal for the Navymore
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah inmore
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUmore
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourmore
Everton�s Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score against MFK Ruzomberok. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recinmore
A Palestinian vendor sells snacks on a beach during a power cut as he uses battery-powered lights in Gaza Citymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits war graves to pay respects to war dead for the 64th anniversary of the more
A woman looks at an ancient Greek statue of Apoxyomenos at the Apoxyomen Museum in Mali Losinj, Croatia. The smore
Mothers and relatives of children born with microcephaly protest against the government, demanding more suppormore
F/A-18 aircraft are seen on the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier anchored off Stokes Bmore
