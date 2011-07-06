版本:
中国

2011年 7月 6日 星期三

Prison guards stand around inmate Juan Ramirez Tijerina as he hides in a suitcase during an escape attempt from a prison in Chetumal, July 2, 2011. Ramirez Tijerina tried to escape from prison by hiding inside the suitcase after a conjugal visit on Saturday, according to the authorities. REUTERS/Government of Quintana Roo-Secretary of State for Public Security

Musicians sit before the start of a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba, Sudan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan shepherd walks with a flock of sheep past a U.S. Marines armored vehicle of the Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines outside the Camp Gorgak in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Students protest in front of the Education Ministry during a rally in Santiago city July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, react after the prince took a shot with a hockey stick and missed during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Germany's Inka Grings (L) celebrates her goal with teammate Kerstin Garefrekes a goal against France during their Women's World Cup Group A soccer match in Monchengladbach July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Casey Anthony reacts with her defense team following her acquittal on first degree murder charges of her daughter Caylee at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool

Rabbi's pray with others at the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson on the 17th anniversary of his passing at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Performers in historic costumes take part in a procession during the annual medieval festival, the Ommegang, in Brussels' Grand Place July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Hindu priest holds a traditional oil lamp as he performs evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Gaza flotilla activists flash victory signs as they protest against the Greek government's ban in front of the parliament in Athens, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Saxo Bank-Sungard's Alberto Contador (L) of Spain is followed up a climb by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert of Belgium during the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2011 cycling race from Lorient to Mur-de-Bretagne, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool

Venezuelan soldiers march during the 200th anniversary independence ceremony in Caracas July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), paddle a canoe with Fort Smith's village elder Francois Paulette while visiting Blatchford Lake, Northwest Territories July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A Canadian Army crewman stands inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flying over Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The wrecked remains of a vehicle used in a bomb attack is seen at the bomb site in the town of Taji, about 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Toronto Blue Jays Edwin Encarnacion is tagged out at home by Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek to end their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

People gather in front of a bus burnt by activists of Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Anti-government protesters march to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A French news cameraman stands on the back of a moving motorbike during a car chase of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair in New York July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A migrant worker sleeps on the back of his motor tricycle, under a mosquito net with his wife and son, on the pavement of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Oil mixed with water from an oil spill along the Yellowstone River is pictured in Laurel, Montana, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner

A member of the Afghan National Police (ANP) secures an area from his tower outside the U.S. Marines Camp Gorgak in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

