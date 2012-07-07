版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 7日 星期六 15:10 BJT

<p>Turkish soldiers carry the coffin of Air Force Lieutenant Hasan Huseyin Aksoy during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bulent Kilic </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Turkish soldiers carry the coffin of Air Force Lieutenant Hasan Huseyin Aksoy during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bulent Kilic

<p>Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A Tibetan girl dressed in traditional attire is pictured during the 77th birthday celebration of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2012. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A Tibetan girl dressed in traditional attire is pictured during the 77th birthday celebration of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2012. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Revellers hold up their red scarves next to a Basque Country flag during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The annual festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Revellers hold up their red scarves next to a Basque Country flag during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The annual festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives into the pits during the first practice session for the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives into the pits during the first practice session for the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Medina</p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Medina

<p>Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>The pack of riders cycle past a field during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

The pack of riders cycle past a field during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Children run through a mist fountain for some relief from the hot weather before practice sessions at the Honda Indy in Toronto, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Children run through a mist fountain for some relief from the hot weather before practice sessions at the Honda Indy in Toronto, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Gymnasts from the Nanjing children's gymnastic team stretch during a training session at a sports centre in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Gymnasts from the Nanjing children's gymnastic team stretch during a training session at a sports centre in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

<p>A coal miner kicks a gas canister during clashes with the Spanish riot civil guard at the Pozo Santiago coal mine in Aller, in northern Spain, July 6, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. Picture taken July 6. REUTERS/Jose Colon </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A coal miner kicks a gas canister during clashes with the Spanish riot civil guard at the Pozo Santiago coal mine in Aller, in northern Spain, July 6, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. Picture taken July 6. REUTERS/Jose Colon

<p>Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (R) shoots against Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez Rosa during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (R) shoots against Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez Rosa during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A riot police vehicle sprays water at an Amazonian indigenous demonstrator in La Paz, July 6, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, remain in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the national park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A riot police vehicle sprays water at an Amazonian indigenous demonstrator in La Paz, July 6, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, remain in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the national park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

<p>Applicants for the study of medicine at Vienna University wait for their screening test to begin at Messe Wien convention centre in Vienna July 6, 2012. About 5,419 people took part in the seven-hour test procedure, to qualify for the 660 medicine and 80 dentistry spots at the university. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Applicants for the study of medicine at Vienna University wait for their screening test to begin at Messe Wien convention centre in Vienna July 6, 2012. About 5,419 people took part in the seven-hour test procedure, to qualify for the 660 medicine and 80 dentistry spots at the university. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>A boy stands in front of a red tarpaulin while girls have their picture taken during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A boy stands in front of a red tarpaulin while girls have their picture taken during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14.

<p>Chicago White Sox baserunner Dayan Viciedo (L) scores a run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (R) leaps for the ball in the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago July 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Chicago White Sox baserunner Dayan Viciedo (L) scores a run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (R) leaps for the ball in the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago July 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

<p>Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony at Bangkok's shopping district July 7, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony at Bangkok's shopping district July 7, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>Dare-devil Jay Cochrane walks a tightrope from the Skylon Tower to the Hilton over the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario July 6, 2012. Cochrane will make 88 nightly performances this summer. REUTERS/Doug Benz </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Dare-devil Jay Cochrane walks a tightrope from the Skylon Tower to the Hilton over the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario July 6, 2012. Cochrane will make 88 nightly performances this summer. REUTERS/Doug Benz

<p>Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during a monsoon shower at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during a monsoon shower at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts during a joint news conference in Kabul July 7, 2012. The United States has named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, Clinton said on Saturday, a move that could reinforce Washington's message to Afghans that they will not be abandoned as the war winds down. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts during a joint news conference in Kabul July 7, 2012. The United States has named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, Clinton said on Saturday, a move that could reinforce Washington's message to Afghans that they will not be abandoned as the war winds down. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>A fireman works to put out a fire in a shop that sells party items, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Copacabana, July 6, 2012. No victims were yet reported in the blaze that surprised residents on the 120th anniversary of the founding of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A fireman works to put out a fire in a shop that sells party items, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Copacabana, July 6, 2012. No victims were yet reported in the blaze that surprised residents on the 120th anniversary of the founding of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

