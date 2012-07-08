Editor's Choice

A Congolese rebel fighter walks through an abandoned classroom, which was used as an armory for the Congolese army, in Bunagana, a town they overran near the Uganda border July 7, 2012. Rebels in Congo said on Friday they had seized the eastern town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda after days of fierce fighting with government troops during which a U.N. peacekeeper was killed and thousands of residents displaced. REUTERS/James Akena