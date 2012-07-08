Editor's Choice

版本:
<p>A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People wait to see the statue of San Fermin, patron saint of the San Fermin festival, being carried through the streets during a procession in his honour in Pamplona July 7, 2012. San Fermin is believed to protect the hundreds of runners that participate in the running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

People wait to see the statue of San Fermin, patron saint of the San Fermin festival, being carried through the streets during a procession in his honour in Pamplona July 7, 2012. San Fermin is believed to protect the hundreds of runners that participate in the running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A worker carries chickens from a truck at a poultry market in Mumbai July 7,2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A worker carries chickens from a truck at a poultry market in Mumbai July 7,2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>An ice cream van stands on a foggy beach in Whitby, northern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

An ice cream van stands on a foggy beach in Whitby, northern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Libyans celebrate on the streets after casting their vote during the National Assembly election in Tripoli's Martyrs square July 7, 2012. Crowds of joyful Libyans, some with tears in their eyes, parted with the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday as they voted in the first free national election in 60 years. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Libyans celebrate on the streets after casting their vote during the National Assembly election in Tripoli's Martyrs square July 7, 2012. Crowds of joyful Libyans, some with tears in their eyes, parted with the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday as they voted in the first free national election in 60 years. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A worker smokes on the steel frame at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker smokes on the steel frame at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Liquigas-Cannondale rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy prepares to start before the seventh stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy prepares to start before the seventh stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

<p>Revellers swim during the Pohoda music festival at Trencin airport, 130 km (81 miles) north of Bratislava, July 7, 2012. Pohoda, the largest Slovak open-air music festival, is attended by almost 30,000 of visitors. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa </p>

Revellers swim during the Pohoda music festival at Trencin airport, 130 km (81 miles) north of Bratislava, July 7, 2012. Pohoda, the largest Slovak open-air music festival, is attended by almost 30,000 of visitors. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

<p>A girl wearing ballet clothes takes a break before she poses for a photo at the Apple Community in Beijing, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A girl wearing ballet clothes takes a break before she poses for a photo at the Apple Community in Beijing, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Players compete for the ball in the mud during a 2012 Swamp Soccer World Cup China match at Olympic Green area, next to the National Stadium in Beijing, July 6, 2012. REUTERS</p>

Players compete for the ball in the mud during a 2012 Swamp Soccer World Cup China match at Olympic Green area, next to the National Stadium in Beijing, July 6, 2012. REUTERS

<p>A runner is dragged by his scarf by a Dolores Aguirre fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. One person was gored and four others injured in a run that lasted two minutes and fifty-two seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

A runner is dragged by his scarf by a Dolores Aguirre fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. One person was gored and four others injured in a run that lasted two minutes and fifty-two seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Local residents watch as sediment-laden flood water gushes through the Xiaolangdi Dam on the Yellow River in Luoyang, Henan province July 6, 2012. Picture taken July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang </p>

Local residents watch as sediment-laden flood water gushes through the Xiaolangdi Dam on the Yellow River in Luoyang, Henan province July 6, 2012. Picture taken July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

<p>A man waves a gun from his balcony to threaten anti-Institutional Revolutionary Party, or anti-PRI, protesters from the opposition movement Yosoy132 (I am 132) in Xalapa, in the Mexican state of Veracruz July 7, 2012. The man was detained and taken to a police station after threatening the protesters that were taking part in a march, local media reported. Thousands of protesters marched through the Mexican capital on Saturday against Pena Nieto, accusing him of buying votes and paying off TV networks for support. The demonstrators, including students, leftists, anarchists and union members, shouted slogans criticizing PRI and the electoral authority. REUTERS </p>

A man waves a gun from his balcony to threaten anti-Institutional Revolutionary Party, or anti-PRI, protesters from the opposition movement Yosoy132 (I am 132) in Xalapa, in the Mexican state of Veracruz July 7, 2012. The man was detained and taken to a police station after threatening the protesters that were taking part in a march, local media reported. Thousands of protesters marched through the Mexican capital on Saturday against Pena Nieto, accusing him of buying votes and paying off TV networks for support. The demonstrators, including students, leftists, anarchists and union members, shouted slogans criticizing PRI and the electoral authority. REUTERS

<p>England's Ian Bell hits out as Australia's Matthew Wade (L) looks down during the fourth one-day international at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

England's Ian Bell hits out as Australia's Matthew Wade (L) looks down during the fourth one-day international at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega throw a woman in the air during celebrations for the 33rd anniversary of the 'Repliegue' (Withdrawal) in Managua July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega throw a woman in the air during celebrations for the 33rd anniversary of the 'Repliegue' (Withdrawal) in Managua July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Light emanates from the inside of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it waits for passengers at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 5, 2012. Picture taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Light emanates from the inside of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it waits for passengers at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 5, 2012. Picture taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks in a hotel room before the Tokyo Conference on the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, in Tokyo July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno </p>

Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks in a hotel room before the Tokyo Conference on the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, in Tokyo July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno

<p>A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A woman walks by a ballot booth during the National Assembly election at a polling station in Tripoli July 7, 2012. Libyans queued to vote in their first free national election in 60 years on Saturday, a poll designed to shake off the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi but which risks being hijacked by violence. Libyans will choose a 200-member assembly which will elect a prime minister and cabinet before laying the ground for full parliamentary elections next year under a new constitution. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

A woman walks by a ballot booth during the National Assembly election at a polling station in Tripoli July 7, 2012. Libyans queued to vote in their first free national election in 60 years on Saturday, a poll designed to shake off the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi but which risks being hijacked by violence. Libyans will choose a 200-member assembly which will elect a prime minister and cabinet before laying the ground for full parliamentary elections next year under a new constitution. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A Congolese rebel fighter walks through an abandoned classroom, which was used as an armory for the Congolese army, in Bunagana, a town they overran near the Uganda border July 7, 2012. Rebels in Congo said on Friday they had seized the eastern town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda after days of fierce fighting with government troops during which a U.N. peacekeeper was killed and thousands of residents displaced. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A Congolese rebel fighter walks through an abandoned classroom, which was used as an armory for the Congolese army, in Bunagana, a town they overran near the Uganda border July 7, 2012. Rebels in Congo said on Friday they had seized the eastern town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda after days of fierce fighting with government troops during which a U.N. peacekeeper was killed and thousands of residents displaced. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A man sleeps with his jacket over his head next to a couple kissing at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

A man sleeps with his jacket over his head next to a couple kissing at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

