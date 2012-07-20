Editor's choice
Firefighters douse a fire at the Hitachi Air Conditioning manufacturing factory in Kadi, north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Israeli survivor is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A demonstrator gets out of a fountain full of foam after a protest against government austerity measures in central Madrid, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An illegal immigrant from Cuba, who did not want to be identified, looks on during a search conducted by a police officer, after arriving from Ecuador by land, at a station in Puerto Obaldia, in the archipelago of Kuna Yala of Panama, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women, done with purchasing the necessities for the holy month of Ramadan, stand at the doorway of a public bus as it transports them to their next destination in Jakarta, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, India, July 20, 2012. Three people were killed and 55 injured when the Vidarbha Express collided with the derailed coaches of a local commuter train, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A police officer restrains a relative of a convicted official as the police break up a fight between relatives of protesters who died during the January 11 revolution and relatives of those convicted after the verdict for officials involved in the deaths was pronounced in Tunis, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A vendor sleeps in his stall cart in a market in Jakarta, July 19, 2012. A trader at the market said that he and other traders consider their stalls their homes, with most literally staying there, because the market is open 24 hours everyday. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega toss a man in the air during celebrations for the 33rd anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, in Juan Pablo II square in Managua, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei walks out of his studio in Beijing, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Security guards stand in front of a entrance of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Shanghai, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Paramilitary soldiers take part in a catching and grappling training session in the mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Bo Van Pelt of the U.S. lines up his putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
President Obama waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A firefighter sprays water inside a burning home during a forest fire near the town of Keratea south of Athens, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman sprays water on burning woods during a charcoal making process near Kizilcahamam, a small town west of Turkey's capital Ankara, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A program is filmed in a studio of a new TV channel which is being managed and run exclusively by women who wear the full veil, to be launched this weekend, in Cairo, July 19, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts as he misses his putt on the 13th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sky Procycling rider and wearer of the leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (R) cycles with riders during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester of "Los Indignados" (The Indignant) of the 15M Movement shields himself from the sun with an umbrella in front of Francisco Manuel Ramirez's home (not pictured), before Ramirez learnt that his eviction had been postponed, in Cartama Estacion, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2012. Ramirez, who lives with his wife Marisol and his three children, said he could not make his mortgage payments after becoming unemployed. He was served his second eviction notice in June 2012 after he stopped his first eviction, according to local media. The sign reads, "BBVA bank, payment in kind? Go on". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A demonstrator kneels down in front of Spanish National Police officers in full riot gear during small clashes after a protest against government austerity measures in central Madrid, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Firefighters talk in front of a banner before the start of a demonstration against government cuts inside their fire station in Mieres, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 19, 2012. The banner reads, "So many cuts have left us with nothing". REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Boys sing in a bus on their way to the ?Way Bi? interactive farm in Tecpan, Chimaltenango region, Guatemala, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez