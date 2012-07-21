Editor's Choice
Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a...more
Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a hazard for law-enforcement and bomb squad officers who swarmed to the scene. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Illegal squatters throw a tear gas canister back at riot police during clashes at a shanty town in Ventanilla, in the outskirts of Callao, July 20, 2012. More than 2,500 squatters were evicted by police officers from a 7,000-square-metre property illegally occupied since Wednesday, local media said. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Illegal squatters throw a tear gas canister back at riot police during clashes at a shanty town in Ventanilla, in the outskirts of Callao, July 20, 2012. More than 2,500 squatters were evicted by police officers from a 7,000-square-metre property illegally occupied since Wednesday, local media said. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Performers in the Green and Pleasant Land section of the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony pose for a photograph on their way to a dress rehearsal in the Olympic Park in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Performers in the Green and Pleasant Land section of the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony pose for a photograph on their way to a dress rehearsal in the Olympic Park in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. The Indonesian government has set Ramadan to fall on July 21. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. The Indonesian government has set Ramadan to fall on July 21. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred...more
A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred people, most of whom are unemployed or have financial troubles, who practice bodybuilding and other sports just for pleasure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Women members of a self-defense militia calling itself the FLN (Front for the Liberation of the North) train in Sevare, about 600 kms (400 miles) northeast of the capital Bamako, July 11, 2012. The United States has called on Mali's authorities to accept offers by African states to send a military force to stabilise the country and help retake control of its vast northern desert, now in the hands of al Qaeda-linked Islamists. The...more
Women members of a self-defense militia calling itself the FLN (Front for the Liberation of the North) train in Sevare, about 600 kms (400 miles) northeast of the capital Bamako, July 11, 2012. The United States has called on Mali's authorities to accept offers by African states to send a military force to stabilise the country and help retake control of its vast northern desert, now in the hands of al Qaeda-linked Islamists. The U.N. Security Council has been reluctant to back military intervention without a clearer plan for the force. Meanwhile, regional criticism of Mali's army for a March coup has left soldiers there hesitant about the idea of foreign troops being dispatched. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. Since 2002, students of all ages learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. . REUTERS/Lee Celano
Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. Since 2002, students of all ages learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. . REUTERS/Lee Celano
Blind student Khin Moe Moe (R) bumps into a fellow student after a meal in Khaweichan Blind School in Yangon July 17, 2012. Khaweichan Blind School was founded in 1977 by the Myanmar Christian Fellowship of the Blind, and offers government education and vocational training for blind students. The school has an enrolment of 137 students, and 37 students have graduated from government universities since the school was founded,...more
Blind student Khin Moe Moe (R) bumps into a fellow student after a meal in Khaweichan Blind School in Yangon July 17, 2012. Khaweichan Blind School was founded in 1977 by the Myanmar Christian Fellowship of the Blind, and offers government education and vocational training for blind students. The school has an enrolment of 137 students, and 37 students have graduated from government universities since the school was founded, according to school authorities. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Security forces and firefighters work at the scene of a car bomb attack in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province July 20, 2012. A bomb exploded outside a four-story commercial building in southern Thailand on Friday morning, injuring three people. Authorities said the explosives were hidden in a pick-up truck outside a computer company in Sungai Kolok, a major border town with Malaysia. Three of the company's owners were injured...more
Security forces and firefighters work at the scene of a car bomb attack in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province July 20, 2012. A bomb exploded outside a four-story commercial building in southern Thailand on Friday morning, injuring three people. Authorities said the explosives were hidden in a pick-up truck outside a computer company in Sungai Kolok, a major border town with Malaysia. Three of the company's owners were injured escaping from the top floor of the building, authorities said. Another vehicle and two motorcycles were also destroyed in the blast that spread to nearby buildings. At least 5,000 people have been killed in southern Thailand since 2004 in violence attributed to Muslim separatists. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A man walks past replicas of dinosaur skeletons at the Dinokingdom exhibition at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, July 20, 2012. The dinosaur exhibition goes on until September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man walks past replicas of dinosaur skeletons at the Dinokingdom exhibition at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, July 20, 2012. The dinosaur exhibition goes on until September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Austrian Greco-Roman wrestler Amer Hrustanovic (bottom) attends a training session in Hallein near Salzburg July 20, 2012. Hrustanovic, 23, who practices six hours a day, five days a week, will participate in the 84 kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Austrian Greco-Roman wrestler Amer Hrustanovic (bottom) attends a training session in Hallein near Salzburg July 20, 2012. Hrustanovic, 23, who practices six hours a day, five days a week, will participate in the 84 kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People enjoy the sun as "Paris Plage" (Paris Beach) opens along banks of the River Seine in Paris July 20, 2012. The beach atmosphere, in the heart of the French capital, includes stretches of imported sand and various free sporting activities for the public.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People enjoy the sun as "Paris Plage" (Paris Beach) opens along banks of the River Seine in Paris July 20, 2012. The beach atmosphere, in the heart of the French capital, includes stretches of imported sand and various free sporting activities for the public.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Olympic tri-athlete Sarah Groff and her boyfriend Ben True (L) sit in an ice bath at their home in Hartford, Vermont after a day of training May 22, 2012. Groff, 30, will be one of three U.S. athletes to compete in the women's triathlon on Aug. 4, starting with a 1,500 metre swim in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park and followed by a a 40-kilometre bike ride and a 10-kilometre run. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Olympic tri-athlete Sarah Groff and her boyfriend Ben True (L) sit in an ice bath at their home in Hartford, Vermont after a day of training May 22, 2012. Groff, 30, will be one of three U.S. athletes to compete in the women's triathlon on Aug. 4, starting with a 1,500 metre swim in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park and followed by a a 40-kilometre bike ride and a 10-kilometre run. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Calgary Stampeders Brandon Smith (L) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders' Weston Dressler during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Stampeders Brandon Smith (L) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders' Weston Dressler during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
An Israeli soldier stands guard as Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, early morning on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli soldier stands guard as Palestinians wait to cross into Jerusalem at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, early morning on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Students train in mud by a sandbank at a summer military camp in Ansan, south of Seoul July 20, 2012. Over one thousand students and civilians will attend boot camp training courses from July till August at the Blue Dragon Camp run by retired marines. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Students train in mud by a sandbank at a summer military camp in Ansan, south of Seoul July 20, 2012. Over one thousand students and civilians will attend boot camp training courses from July till August at the Blue Dragon Camp run by retired marines. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Mary, daughter of the late Syrian Defense Minister Daoud Rajha, puts medals and decorations on the coffin of her father, during his funeral at Cross Church, in Damascus July 20,2012. Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Mary, daughter of the late Syrian Defense Minister Daoud Rajha, puts medals and decorations on the coffin of her father, during his funeral at Cross Church, in Damascus July 20,2012. Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Jesus Alamo shows a Batman logo shaved into his chest hair, as he waits for the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises", the final installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, in Universal City, California, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Jesus Alamo shows a Batman logo shaved into his chest hair, as he waits for the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises", the final installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, in Universal City, California, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil reacts in his garage during the second practice session of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil reacts in his garage during the second practice session of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher fields a double by Oakland Athletics' Brandon Moss during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Oakland, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher fields a double by Oakland Athletics' Brandon Moss during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Oakland, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A boy plays in a fountain in Tbilisi, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A boy plays in a fountain in Tbilisi, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
John Daly of the U.S. plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
John Daly of the U.S. plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A British Royal Marine abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic Flame into the grounds of the Tower of London during Day 63 of the Torch Relay in central London July 20, 2012. The London 2012 Olympic Games will start in a week's time. REUTERS/Pool
A British Royal Marine abseils from a helicopter with the Olympic Flame into the grounds of the Tower of London during Day 63 of the Torch Relay in central London July 20, 2012. The London 2012 Olympic Games will start in a week's time. REUTERS/Pool