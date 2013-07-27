Editors Choice
Supporters of Egypt's ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi hold his pictures during a demonstration outsmore
Supporters of Egypt's ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi hold his pictures during a demonstration outside the Egyptian embassy in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Train driver Francisco Jose Garzon (R) is helped by two men after his train crashed near Santiago de Composmore
Train driver Francisco Jose Garzon (R) is helped by two men after his train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in hospital on Thursday after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. Picture taken on July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/Xoan A. Soler/La Voz de Galicia
Member of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" Nadezhda Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell as she attmore
Member of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" Nadezhda Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell as she attends a court hearing to appeal for parole at the Supreme Court of Mordovia in Saransk, July 26, 2013. Tolokonnikova lost a court battle to be released but remained unrepentant over last year's protest against President Vladimir Putin in a Moscow cathedral. Tolokonnikova watched from behind the black metal bars of a courtroom cage as a regional court on Friday upheld an earlier decision not to release her after nearly a year in prison so that she could look after her five-year-old daughter. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) is pictured at the Kimilsungmore
A painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) is pictured at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall, during in an event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A government official takes pictures of a deformed road after a landslide hit part of Lianhuo highway from more
A government official takes pictures of a deformed road after a landslide hit part of Lianhuo highway from Baoji to Tianshui in Shaanxi province, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
People search for their names on lists that indicate where to vote, in Timbuktu July 26, 2013. Mali will homore
People search for their names on lists that indicate where to vote, in Timbuktu July 26, 2013. Mali will hold a presidential election on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Sibemore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Picture taken July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Demonstrators of the group that calls itself Black Bloc attack a bank branch during a protest in Sao Paulo,more
Demonstrators of the group that calls itself Black Bloc attack a bank branch during a protest in Sao Paulo, July 26, 2013. The group of activists declared their protest in support of similar actions happening in Rio de Janeiro against the city and state governments and their public spending on major sports infrastructure for the World Cup and Olympics, as Pope Francis continues his visit there. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Israeli soldiers sit near a part of Israel's controversial barrier as a Palestinian walks towards Qalandiyamore
Israeli soldiers sit near a part of Israel's controversial barrier as a Palestinian walks towards Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the holy month of Ramadan July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. Pope Francis on more
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. Pope Francis on Thursday issued the first social manifesto of his young pontificate, telling slum dwellers in Brazil that the world's rich must do much more to wipe out vast inequalities between the haves and the have-nots. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (top) controls the ball during their friendly soccer match against Urawa Reds, as more
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (top) controls the ball during their friendly soccer match against Urawa Reds, as part of Arsenal's Asia Tour 2013, in Saitama, north of Tokyo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, also called Ansarullah, recite prayers during funeral of two fellow more
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, also called Ansarullah, recite prayers during funeral of two fellow men in Sanaa July 26, 2013. The two men were killed in a drive-by shooting on their protest camp at the Change Square in Sanaa on July 18, 2013, the group says. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits inside an artistic project called "Dinamicas del Vacio" (Dynamics of the Empty) in downtown Santmore
A man sits inside an artistic project called "Dinamicas del Vacio" (Dynamics of the Empty) in downtown Santiago, July 26, 2013. The project, which involves a tubular sculpture eighteen metres long and three metres in diameter and is suspended in the air, allows visitors to experience audio and visual elements of the Antarctic, according to the artists. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Palestinian worshipper prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Smore
A Palestinian worshipper prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
North Korean soldiers clap as they listen to President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly ofmore
North Korean soldiers clap as they listen to President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam (unseen) deliver a speech ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russia's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free final during the World Swimming Championships more
Russia's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A boy looks at a man sleeping while asking for alms outside a branch of Spain's nationalized lender Bankia more
A boy looks at a man sleeping while asking for alms outside a branch of Spain's nationalized lender Bankia in Madrid July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, Jumore
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. Many of those Egyptians opposed to ousted President Mohamed Mursi say their admiration for the army has never wavered, and that any anger was always directed at the generals in charge. In the turbulent world of Egyptian politics since Hosni Mubarak, a former air force marshal, was toppled, the military is seen as an institution that offers stability. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in thmore
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second.Picture taken July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m during the London Diamond League 'Anniversary Games' athletics memore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m during the London Diamond League 'Anniversary Games' athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 26, 2013. The venue is where the London 2012 Olympic Games were held one year ago. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Supporters of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) take a break from campaigning on the streets of Phnom Penhmore
Supporters of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) take a break from campaigning on the streets of Phnom Penh July 26, 2013. Cambodia will hold general elections on July 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks through a mat erected as protection from forces lmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he peeks through a mat erected as protection from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 25, 2013. Picture taken July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed more
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi is under investigation for an array of charges including murder, the state news agency said on Friday, stoking tensions as Egypt's opposing political camps took to the streets. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Buddhist monks cheer for Sam Rainsy, president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), as he addressemore
Buddhist monks cheer for Sam Rainsy, president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), as he addresses supporters on the final day of campaigning before elections in Phnom Penh July 26, 2013. Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy returned home from exile earlier this month after a royal pardon removed the threat of a jail term and he immediately joined the campaign to unseat long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen in general elections scheduled for July 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
