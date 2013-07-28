Editors Choice
A woman holds a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during a pro-Islamist demonstration at tmore
A North Korean official digs his nose while walking along a red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of themore
A North Korean official digs his nose while walking along a red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. North Korea is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Relatives of Ignacio Bustamante Morejon, one of the victims of Wednesday's train crash in Santiago de Compomore
Relatives of Ignacio Bustamante Morejon, one of the victims of Wednesday's train crash in Santiago de Compostela, cry after his funeral outside Divina Pastora church in San Fernando, near Cadiz southern, July 27, 2013. Survivors and families of victims from Spain's deadliest train crash in decades were desperate for answers three days after the eight-carriage, high-speed train derailed on a sharp bend, slamming into a concrete wall. Francisco Garzon, 52, the driver of the train that derailed at high speed killing 78 people was released from hospital on Saturday, but remained in police custody ahead of an appearance before a judge to answer questions about what went wrong. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Argentina's Mauricio Munoz (L) reacts as he fights against Russia's Evgeny Gradovich during their IBF Feathmore
Argentina's Mauricio Munoz (L) reacts as he fights against Russia's Evgeny Gradovich during their IBF Featherweright Title match at Cotai Arena inside Venetian Macao in Macau July 27,2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People cool down in fountains along the South Bank in London July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Catholic faithful kneels while Pope Francis celebrates mass at Copacabana Beach on his sixth day in Rio dmore
A Catholic faithful kneels while Pope Francis celebrates mass at Copacabana Beach on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro July 27, 2013. Pope Francis on Saturday encouraged Brazil's young people, who have protested against corruption in their country, to continue their efforts to change society by fighting apathy and offering "a Christian response." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Two women grieve after a shooting incident which left seven people dead, in a Miami suburb July 26, 2013. Smore
Two women grieve after a shooting incident which left seven people dead, in a Miami suburb July 26, 2013. Seven people were shot and killed at an apartment in Hialeah early Saturday, including the suspected gunman who was holding two hostages when a SWAT team moved in, police said. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A Somali man carries his injured son wounded in a suicide car bomb attack at the gates of an office housingmore
A Somali man carries his injured son wounded in a suicide car bomb attack at the gates of an office housing the Turkish embassy staff in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 27, 2013. A car loaded with explosives rammed into the gates of an office housing Turkish embassy staff in the Somali capital, killing two people, witnesses and police said on Saturday. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Lindsey Lamar (R) dives in for the touchdown despite the efforts of Saskatchewan Roughrmore
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Lindsey Lamar (R) dives in for the touchdown despite the efforts of Saskatchewan Roughriders Dwight Anderson in the first half of their CFL football game in Guelph July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town more
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. "Carl", developed and built by mechatronics engineer Ben Schaefer who runs a company for humanoid robots, prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man checks lists of voters at a polling station in suburbs of Phnom Penh July 27, 2013. Cambodia will holmore
A man checks lists of voters at a polling station in suburbs of Phnom Penh July 27, 2013. Cambodia will hold its general elections on July 28. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A transsexual contestant gets ready for the beauty pageant "Miss Trans Nuevo Leon" at a bar in Monterrey Jumore
A transsexual contestant gets ready for the beauty pageant "Miss Trans Nuevo Leon" at a bar in Monterrey July 26, 2013. Eleven transsexuals competed in a beauty pageant to raise awareness and promote gender equality, according to local media. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohmore
Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. At least 70 people died on Saturday after security forces attacked supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said, adding the toll could be much higher. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man tells off two children at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantemore
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare homemade rockets in an offensive attack against forces loyal to Syria's Pmore
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare homemade rockets in an offensive attack against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, July 26, 2013. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich July 27, 2013. REUTERS/more
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A protester holds a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he attends a demonstration against more
A protester holds a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in front of Berlin's Brandenburg gate July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A woman and her dog cool off at a fountain in a park during a heat wave in central Prague July 27, 2013. Temore
A woman and her dog cool off at a fountain in a park during a heat wave in central Prague July 27, 2013. Temperatures in the Czech Republic are expected to rise up over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis walks up the ramp to the alter to celebrate mass at Copacabana Beach on his sixth day in Rio dmore
Pope Francis walks up the ramp to the alter to celebrate mass at Copacabana Beach on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. Pope Francis told Catholic clergy on Saturday to leave their comfort zones and smug surroundings and reach out to serve the poor and needy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man wearing a sun-protective umbrella watches Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team performing on L-39C Albmore
A man wearing a sun-protective umbrella watches Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team performing on L-39C Albatross airplanes during Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa airport July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Manchester City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C) reaches for the ball in between Sunderland's Stephane Sessmore
Manchester City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (C) reaches for the ball in between Sunderland's Stephane Sessegnon (L) and John O'Shea (R) during the final of the Barclays Asia Trophy friendly soccer tournament in Hong Kong July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman photographs friends sitting on a statue in central London July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
North Koreans and the media arrive to visit in front of a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung after tmore
North Koreans and the media arrive to visit in front of a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung after the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013, as part of celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Anti-Mursi demonstrators illuminate the night sky with laser pointers during a mass rally showing support fmore
Anti-Mursi demonstrators illuminate the night sky with laser pointers during a mass rally showing support for the army near Tahrir Square in Cairo in this July 26, 2013 handout photo by the Egyptian Army. At least seven people were killed and hundreds wounded in scattered violence across Egypt during mass rallies on Friday for and against the army's overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who was placed under investigation for murder. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Egyptian Army/Handout via Reuters
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
