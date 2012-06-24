Editor's Choice

Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long festival, dedicated to the opening of the amateur rafting season, near the Mana river near the settlement of Beret in the Siberian Taiga, about 75 km (47 miles) east of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin