版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 24日 星期日 19:00 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A wounded woman sits on a chair as another wounded man lies in a hospital in Gaza City, following an Israeli air strike June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

A wounded woman sits on a chair as another wounded man lies in a hospital in Gaza City, following an Israelmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A wounded woman sits on a chair as another wounded man lies in a hospital in Gaza City, following an Israeli air strike June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Close
1 / 24
<p>A woman is seen in a store during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn section of New York June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A woman is seen in a store during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn section of New York Jumore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A woman is seen in a store during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn section of New York June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 24
<p>Rocks and sand bags are thrown into the air by a controlled detonation of an unexploded, Russian made, 82mm mortar round inside of FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rocks and sand bags are thrown into the air by a controlled detonation of an unexploded, Russian made, 82mmmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Rocks and sand bags are thrown into the air by a controlled detonation of an unexploded, Russian made, 82mm mortar round inside of FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 24
<p>Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich Junemore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
4 / 24
<p>U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton celebrates as he clears 5.30 meters in the decathlon pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Athletics Trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton celebrates as he clears 5.30 meters in the decathlon pole vault at the U.S. Olmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton celebrates as he clears 5.30 meters in the decathlon pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Athletics Trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 24
<p>A general view shows fireworks as supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik shout slogan against the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy as they cheer for the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A general view shows fireworks as supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A general view shows fireworks as supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik shout slogan against the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy as they cheer for the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 24
<p>Enrique Pena Nieto (R), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is cheered by supporters during a rally at the Sergio Leon Chavez stadium in Irapuato,in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 23, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Armas</p>

Enrique Pena Nieto (R), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), imore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Enrique Pena Nieto (R), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is cheered by supporters during a rally at the Sergio Leon Chavez stadium in Irapuato,in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 23, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Armas

Close
7 / 24
<p>Toronto FC Ryan Johnson fights for the ball with New England Revolution Kevin Alston during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Toronto, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Toronto FC Ryan Johnson fights for the ball with New England Revolution Kevin Alston during the first half more

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Toronto FC Ryan Johnson fights for the ball with New England Revolution Kevin Alston during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Toronto, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 24
<p>A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd in downtown Ciutadella, in the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, during traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo </p>

A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd in downtown Ciutadella, in the Spanish Balearimore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd in downtown Ciutadella, in the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, during traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Close
9 / 24
<p>Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Framore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
10 / 24
<p>A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara Jumore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
11 / 24
<p>New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at his office in the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at more

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at his office in the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
12 / 24
<p>Spain's Iker Casillas (C) makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Spain's Iker Casillas (C) makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at more

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Spain's Iker Casillas (C) makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 24
<p>A hospital staff member covers the bodies of men who were killed by unidentified gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A hospital staff member covers the bodies of men who were killed by unidentified gunmen, at a hospital morgmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A hospital staff member covers the bodies of men who were killed by unidentified gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
14 / 24
<p>Runner Amy Hastings (L) lies on the ground at the finish line after winning the women's 10,000 meters run during the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Runner Amy Hastings (L) lies on the ground at the finish line after winning the women's 10,000 meters run dmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Runner Amy Hastings (L) lies on the ground at the finish line after winning the women's 10,000 meters run during the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 24
<p>Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long festival, dedicated to the opening of the amateur rafting season, near the Mana river near the settlement of Beret in the Siberian Taiga, about 75 km (47 miles) east of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long femore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long festival, dedicated to the opening of the amateur rafting season, near the Mana river near the settlement of Beret in the Siberian Taiga, about 75 km (47 miles) east of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 24
<p>Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Sam Cane during their international rugby test match in Hamilton June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple </p>

Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Sam Cane dmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Sam Cane during their international rugby test match in Hamilton June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Close
17 / 24
<p>Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccemore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 24
<p>Coal miners walk along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Coal miners walk along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" more

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Coal miners walk along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
19 / 24
<p>Palestinians carry the body of six-year-old Ali Al-Shwaf during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Palestinians carry the body of six-year-old Ali Al-Shwaf during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southernmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Palestinians carry the body of six-year-old Ali Al-Shwaf during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
20 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Galle June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match againstmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Galle June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
21 / 24
<p>A racegoer walks past statues collectively titled "Uniting Two Societies" by W.J. Gredley on the fifth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer walks past statues collectively titled "Uniting Two Societies" by W.J. Gredley on the fifth day more

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A racegoer walks past statues collectively titled "Uniting Two Societies" by W.J. Gredley on the fifth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 24
<p>A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood rest during a sit-in protest against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood rest during a sit-in protest against the military council at Tahrir Sqmore

2012年 6月 24日 星期日

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood rest during a sit-in protest against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐