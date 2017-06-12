Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washinmore
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in game six of the 2017 Stanley more
Riot security forces take up position as a demonstrator reacts in front of them while clashing with demonstratmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka afmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary electionsmore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand amid smoke in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria. REUTERSmore
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the stamore
Producer Stacey Mindich accepts Best Musical for Dear Evan Hansen at the 71st Tony Awards in New York. REUTEmore
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featumore
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello celebrates after the economically struggling U.S. island territory voted more
An Iraqi girl is carried by a man as civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donmore
Mercedes� Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning on the podium with the trophy at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montremore
An Iraqi soldier washes his face in the toilet of an abandoned school at the frontline in al-Zanjili district more
A fake explosive belt worn by the London Bridge attackers. Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house during power cut in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibmore
A woman poses with her dog at a Polo event in Hurlingham Park in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A drug user walks past fire during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Cracklmore
Revellers pose during the Isle of Wight Festival in Britain's Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A general view shows the 1,000-year-old Harqalah fortress ruin, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Ramore
The damaged engine of a China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330 is seen on the tarmac, following an emergency landimore
A newly married couple kiss outside Madrid's Royal Palace, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.