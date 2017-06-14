Editors Choice Pictures
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside more
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a basemore
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
Leo Varadkar speaks to people as he leaves Government buildings after being elected by parliamentary vote as tmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) compares socks with Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault during a pride flmore
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivmore
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqmore
Flames and smoke engulf a tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a Umore
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulancmore
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/more
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capmore
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERmore
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Bemore
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi formore
President Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTmore
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeple chase event during the "Olympics for Senmore
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled usingmore
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elmore
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people felmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomermore
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan more
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hillmore
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire,more
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Smore
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website shows militants inside a building in Marawi more
A child rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in a residential area receives medical attention more
Fans cheer during the welcoming ceremony of Venezuela's under-20 soccer team, upon their arrival from the FIFAmore
People walk down the staircase at the entrance to Valletta towards the bus terminus, outside the city walls ofmore
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Vmore
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam supplies most of the more
