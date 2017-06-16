Editors Choice Pictures
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in more
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photogrmore
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Armmore
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Comore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast more
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South more
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West Lmore
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Rmore
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victorymore
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower more
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuemore
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkmore
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeralmore
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. Rmore
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. more
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State milmore
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUmore
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.