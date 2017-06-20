Editors Choice Pictures
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERSmore
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Reseamore
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Chamore
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional Distrmore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State mmore
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of Northmore
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flaggemore
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterrmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault triamore
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in Londomore
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistanmore
President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Tomore
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower more
Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mamore
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair wormore
A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Antmore
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank cmore
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensimore
Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fmore
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrarmore
