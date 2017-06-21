Editors Choice Pictures
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistanmore
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigatimore
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheirmore
A bust of dictator Adolf Hitler, among other Nazi artifacts seized in the house of an art collector, is on dismore
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre towers in New York, of an old five-smore
Actor Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57tmore
Teams compete during day one of finals in the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Semore
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Courtesy Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally againsmore
Inmates stand on the roof of the Topo Chico prison as a helicopter flies over the area during a massive riot amore
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional Distrmore
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Reseamore
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Chamore
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore
Government forces display 11kg of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu", worth 110 to 250 million pmore
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair wormore
Children cool off with a makeshift slip-n-side of water and shaving cream while attending the Don Bosco Centermore
President Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Appmore
A Demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's Prmore
A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranemore
A police officer stands in front of messages and tributes left near to where a van was driven at muslims in Fimore
A tourist poses for a photo during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.