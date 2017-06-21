版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 10:02 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza

Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistanmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza
Close
1 / 30
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigatimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 30
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheirmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 30
A bust of dictator Adolf Hitler, among other Nazi artifacts seized in the house of an art collector, is on display in Buenos Aires. Courtesy of the Argentine Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS

A bust of dictator Adolf Hitler, among other Nazi artifacts seized in the house of an art collector, is on dismore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A bust of dictator Adolf Hitler, among other Nazi artifacts seized in the house of an art collector, is on display in Buenos Aires. Courtesy of the Argentine Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 30
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre towers in New York, of an old five-smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 30
Actor Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Actor Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 30
Teams compete during day one of finals in the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Teams compete during day one of finals in the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Semore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Teams compete during day one of finals in the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 30
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Courtesy Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS

Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Courtesy Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Courtesy Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
9 / 30
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 30
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 30
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 30
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 30
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally againsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 30
Inmates stand on the roof of the Topo Chico prison as a helicopter flies over the area during a massive riot after dozens of prisoners were transferred to other prisons, according to local media, in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates stand on the roof of the Topo Chico prison as a helicopter flies over the area during a massive riot amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Inmates stand on the roof of the Topo Chico prison as a helicopter flies over the area during a massive riot after dozens of prisoners were transferred to other prisons, according to local media, in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 30
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional Distrmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
16 / 30
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 30
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Reseamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool
Close
18 / 30
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Chamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 30
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
20 / 30
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
21 / 30
Government forces display 11kg of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu", worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government forces display 11kg of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu", worth 110 to 250 million pmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Government forces display 11kg of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu", worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 30
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 30
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair wormore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
24 / 30
Children cool off with a makeshift slip-n-side of water and shaving cream while attending the Don Bosco Center's summer program for at-risk middle school children in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Children cool off with a makeshift slip-n-side of water and shaving cream while attending the Don Bosco Centermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Children cool off with a makeshift slip-n-side of water and shaving cream while attending the Don Bosco Center's summer program for at-risk middle school children in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 30
President Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft Corporation at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Appmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
President Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft Corporation at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 30
A Demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A Demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A Demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 30
A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
28 / 30
A police officer stands in front of messages and tributes left near to where a van was driven at muslims in Finsbury Park, North London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A police officer stands in front of messages and tributes left near to where a van was driven at muslims in Fimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A police officer stands in front of messages and tributes left near to where a van was driven at muslims in Finsbury Park, North London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
29 / 30
A tourist poses for a photo during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A tourist poses for a photo during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A tourist poses for a photo during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 6月 17日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 16日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 16日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐