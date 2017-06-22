Editors Choice Pictures
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wmore
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests againstmore
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handomore
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. Rmore
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central Londonmore
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigatimore
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election more
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheirmore
Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complmore
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-smore
Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Montmore
Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike more
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahemore
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Nemore
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit onmore
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantemore
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers asmore
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantmore
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajmore
A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amirmore
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraftmore
Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ainmore
Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
