Editors Choice Pictures

First Lady Melania Trump hold a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the Congress and their familimore
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississaugamore
The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatamore
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence at an opposition supporter during clashes more
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in themore
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release fmore
An injured opposition supporter is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during clashes more
Mosul's destroyed Al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/more
A demonstrator is sprayed by a riot police water cannon during a protest called by students to demand improvemmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Hamore
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in the rain in front of honour guards during a wreath-laying ceremony more
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. Rmore
A police officer squares of with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London. REUTEmore
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs surrounded by police and security after briefing members of the U.S. Semore
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests againstmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central Londonmore
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUmore
Military enthusiasts dressed as Soviet Red Army pose for a photo as they take part in a re-enactment of a Worlmore
A woman sunbathes on the San Lorenzo beach during a heatwave in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner in the West Bank City more
Border patrol agents stand next to a border fence used for training at the United States Border Patrol Academymore
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, wmore
Policemen stand guard along the main road of Marawi City, as government forces continue their assault against more
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) kisses the hand of former crown prince Muqrin bin Abdulazimore
Farm equipment provides a backdrop as U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks on agricumore
Singer Adele poses with firefighters at Chelsea Fire Station. The singer paid an unexpected visit to the statimore
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wmore
A view from a U.S. Army helicopter of a shepherd and his flock of sheep near West Mosul, Iraq, where Iraqi secmore
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party carries her daughter Alia Joy during debate in the Austrmore
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois, Portugal. REUTmore
A girl walks through rubbish left by waves along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Animal rights activists take part in a protest against bullfighting in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival in more
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.